Sophie Piper and Connor Durman facing the ax of Love Island 2020 after a shock twist.

Fresh out of the results of the last elimination, another dumping is looming.

As of Friday, polls were opened via the Love Island app for viewers to vote for their favorite of the current official couples.

In tonight’s episode (Sunday, January 26), there was a shock for the Islanders as host Laura Whitmore arrived unexpectedly in the Villa.

She revealed, “Islanders, I guess you’re all wondering why I’m here … I have very important news for all of you. The public voted for their favorite couple. The couple with the fewest votes risk being dumped. “

Laura announced that Sophie and Conor had received the least number of votes from viewers, but only one of them would go.

She then dropped the bomb that it was the other islanders who had to decide which half of the pair should be thrown from the villa.

The results will be revealed in Monday’s episode.

During the previous vote, here are the official couples that viewers could vote for …

Current Love Island 2020 Couples

Leanne Amaning and Mike Boateng

Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones

Sophie Piper and Connor Durman

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp

Siânnise Fudge and Nas Majeed.

Couples Jess Gale & Luke Mabbott and Rebecca Gormley & Luke Trotman were both immune to the vote due to the novelty of the two Lukes in the villa.

The vote comes just after the last elimination when Connagh Howard was emptied of the show.

Speaking of his release this weekend, he said: “I feel like I had a very good experience! Obviously, I didn’t find the right person for me, but I had a good time. “

Love Island 2020 continues every night on ITV2.

In addition to the main program, the Aftersun spin-off series airs at 10 p.m. Monday evening hosted by Laura Whitmore.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via ITV Hub here.

