Shaughna Phillips confronts new daughter Rebecca Gormley on Love Island 2020 tonight.

In this evening episode, the Rebecca bomb set to meet the boys of Love Island tonight, admitting that she will not hold back.

Speaking at the Beach Hut, she said, “I came here to find someone. I didn’t come here to disturb. I’m ready to go there and walk on people’s toes.”

Before joining the villa, Rebecca has an appointment with Callum Jones and Connor Durman in the Hideaway.

The first is Callum, who tells Rebecca: “You took me by surprise to be fair. My heart rate increased. I was honestly shaking. “

Rebecca asks, “What have I done?”

Callum reveals, “Give me a kiss on the cheek. I did not complain. I was happy.”

As the date advances, Rebecca says to Callum, “I plan to take at least one of their men. You have to do what makes you happy, whether you disturb it or not. “

In the beach hut, Shaughna – who is currently paired with Callum – says: “I obviously don’t feel too happy that Callum has an appointment.”

She later adds, “Rebecca didn’t choose her – her heart chose her.”

And for Mike, Shaughna admits, “She’s beautiful. She has the hair of a goddess… let’s hope the best, let’s prepare for the worst. “

Later, while Rebecca continues to know Callum around the villa, Shaughna pulls her up for a conversation on the day beds.

Shaughna admits, “I’m a little stressed. I think I would be weird if I wasn’t stressed about it … You do it, but don’t leave me in the dark. “

Rebecca responds, “I’m with you on this. See what’s going on … I don’t think I would go for a guy if I didn’t think they loved me. I can’t help who I’m going to love . I can’t help the way I’m going to feel. “

Shaughna says, “I’m a very open book and as long as I get it back, we’re cool.”

Rebecca responds, “I know I don’t give much by the minute, but it’s the first day for me.”

Getting to know Connagh later, Rebecca remains mysterious: “I’m not going to tell people who I want or why I want them.”

She adds: “I have the impression that they are threatened, absolutely.”

Connagh says, “I don’t hold it against them.”

Rebecca says, “I’m not afraid at all. I have to do what I have to do.”

Love Island 2020 continues at 9 p.m. tonight on ITV2.

