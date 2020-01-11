advertisement

Here’s your very first look Love Island 2020 as the new islanders arrive at the villa.

Watch this year’s sizzling singletons swap their day jobs for sunny South Africa.

From the construction site to the polling station, passing by a cafe and a music studio for these lucky few in winter on the verge of becoming much hotter as they try to find love in Cape Town.

The narrator Iain Stirling says: “It is cold, gray and humid … but for the lucky few, the sun is about to shine.

“Winter is going to be warmer than ever because it’s always summer in paradise.”

Watch a first look at the launch of Love Island above.

Love Island begins Sunday January 12 at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

the Love Island 2020 Cast were confirmed this week with seven girls and five guys on the starting line, including a pair of twins.

As they flirt, go out, separate and make up, our Islanders will try to capture the hearts of others – and the nation – as viewers decide on their favorite couple and declare them the winners of Love Island Series 6.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Laura Whitmore will take over as host of the show for the new winter series.

Laura will present the main show which will be broadcast every evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2, except on Saturdays where Love Island: Unseen Bits will bring viewers all the best invisible and exclusive actions of the villa.

Laura will also host Love Island: Aftersun, which will be broadcast live from London on Monday evening at 10 p.m.

She said, “I’m super horny, it’s the biggest and best TV show. Normally, I’m sitting on my couch watching it, which I will do when I’m not in South Africa, but I’m so happy to be part of it too.

“I look forward to working with the team and in a different location this year, which will bring a whole new side of things. I look forward to meeting the Islanders too!”

