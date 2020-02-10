advertisement

Who has left Love Island 2020? Two couples were elected during the results this evening.

Sunday evening, viewers opened to vote for their favorite official couples.

Participants in the vote were Jordan Waobikeze and Rebecca Gormley; Finley Tapp and Paige Turley; Luke Trotman and Siânnise Fudge; Luke Mabbott and Natalia Zoppa; Nas majeed & Eva Zapico; Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu; Callum Jones & Molly Smith and Ched Uzor & Jess Gale.

As Shaughna Phillips and Demi Jones are single, they were immune to public voting.

Love Island 2020 results

In the public poll, Jordan & Rebecca AND Nas & Eva received the least votes. The two couples were elected off Love Island 2020 tonight.

On tonight’s show, Islanders were invited to gather at the foyer where they learned that the public had voted for their favorite couples and were about to find out which couples were at risk of being thrown out of the Isle.

Luke M received a text that said: “Islanders, the public voted for their favorite couple. Couples with the fewest votes risk being evacuated from the island tonight. “

The Islanders discovered that the last three couples – according to public vote – were vulnerable and were asked to stand in front of their Island colleagues.

Along with Rebecca & Jordan and Nas & Eva, the other couple in the last three were Jess & Ched.

After she left, Rebecca said about her stay in the villa: “I loved every minute of it.

“It was just a constant belly laugh. One thing I can say about Love Island, the whole team – the Islanders and everyone helping with the cast – everyone was amazing. never had a point where I thought they didn’t care. Everyone was so attentive to how you felt. “

Jordan added, “I loved every second of it, it’s an experience that very few people can say they had and I can truly say that I went there and enjoyed it.

“I loved my stay there and I don’t regret it for a second. I come back – take me back!”

Love Island 2020 continues every night on ITV2.

In addition to the main program, the Aftersun spin-off series airs at 10 p.m. Monday evening hosted by Laura Whitmore.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via ITV Hub here.

