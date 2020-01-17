advertisement

Love Island 2020 said goodbye to his first islander – who left in tonight’s results? The spoilers follow!

This evening saw the first re-coupling with the boys having the power to decide with which girl they wanted to marry.

After the introduction of new guys Finn and Connagh, there were six boys and seven girls in the villa, leaving a woman alone and returning home.

Love Island 2020 results

It was Eve Gale who left Love Island 2020 in the results this evening after the first recoupling of the series.

In the episode tonight, Shaughna received a text message warning the Islanders that tonight, a recoupling would take place and that the boys would choose the girls with whom they wanted to couple. The girl not chosen to be a couple would be sent to pack.

Their decisions to affect the other Islanders, Finn and Connagh, new boys, discussed how they felt.

Finn admitted, “It’s a huge night, especially for us.”

Connagh agreed: “Certainly the pressure is on, I’m starting to feel it. My head is all over the place right now.”

Here’s how the recoupling went …

Finley Tapp and Paige Turley

Connagh Howard and Sophie Piper

Mike Boateng and Leanne Amaning

Callum Jones and Shaughna Phillips

Connor Durman and Siânnise Fudge

Nas Majeed and Jess Gale

As a result, Eve Gale – Jess’ twin sister – remained single and was eliminated from the villa.

“Take care of my sister for me,” said Eve, leaving the villa after a tearful conversation with her sister.

Love Island 2020 continues every evening on ITV2 at 9 p.m.

Saturday night sees the first episode of Unseen Bits in the series before the main show returns on Sunday.

Spin-off After Sun is back Monday at 10 p.m. with host Laura Whitmore.

