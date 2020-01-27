advertisement

Another Islander was thrown from Love Island 2020 tonight after a shock.

Fresh out of the results of the last elimination last Friday, another dumping was looming this evening.

Last week, viewers opened polls to vote for their favorite of the current official couples. In yesterday’s episode (Sunday, January 26), there was a shock for the Islanders when host Laura Whitmore arrived unexpectedly in the Villa.

She revealed, “Islanders, I guess you’re all wondering why I’m here … I have very important news for all of you. The public voted for their favorite couple. The couple with the fewest votes risk being dumped. “

Laura announced that Sophie and Conor had received the least number of votes from viewers, but only one of them would go with the other islanders to decide which half of the pair should be thrown from the villa.

Love Island 2020 results

In tonight’s show (January 27), it was revealed Connor Durman who left Love Island after being chosen by the other islanders to leave.

Mike made the group’s decision: “We love them both not only as friends but as family. Seeing either leave is a big blow to us.

“We decided to save this person because they bring a lot of energy to the villa and if they had to stay, they would take advantage of the opportunity … The islander we would like to save is … Sophie.”

In the previous public vote, viewers were able to vote for Leanne Amaning & Mike Boateng, Shaughna Phillips & Callum Jones, Sophie Piper & Connor Durman, Paige Turley & Finley Tapp and Siânnise Fudge & Nas Majeed.

Couples Jess Gale & Luke Mabbott and Rebecca Gormley & Luke Trotman were both sheltered from the vote due to the novelty of the two Lukes in the villa.

The latest elimination comes just after dumping Friday, where Connagh Howard was excluded from the series.

Speaking of his release this weekend, he said: “I feel like I had a very good experience! Obviously, I didn’t find the right person for me, but I had a good time. “

Love Island 2020 continues every night on ITV2.

In addition to the main program, the Aftersun spin-off series airs at 10 p.m. Monday evening hosted by Laura Whitmore.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via ITV Hub here.

