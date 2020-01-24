advertisement

A boy left the Love Island 2020 villa in tonight’s results (January 24).

There was a shock again this evening after the entry of two new boys, Luke Trotman and Luke Mabbott.

In tonight’s episode, Mike received a text with news of the evening’s upcoming event.

He said: “Islanders, this evening, there will be a recoupling. The girls will choose with whom they want to marry and the boy not chosen to be in a couple will be thrown from the island #upyourgame #everymanforhimself “

Love Island 2020 results

After the recoupling, it was Connagh Howard who left Love Island in tonight’s results.

Connagh in the beach hut.

He stayed single after the girls had the power to couple with a boy of their choice – this is how the recoupling went …

Leanne Amaning and Mike Boateng

Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones

Sophie Piper and Connor Durman

Rebecca Gormley and Luke Trotman

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp

Jess Gale and Luke Mabbott

Siânnise Fudge and Nas Majeed.

As a result, Connagh Howard was left alone and was thrown from the villa.

When the news of the recoupling started to burst, the villa was full of tension.

Paige reacted: “Oh my god, someone is leaving! Someone is coming home tonight and it is horrible to think that we are the ones choosing. “

Callum admitted, “I’m nervous about what’s going on.”

Finn added, “I didn’t think I would be as bothered as I am today.”

Connagh confessed, “I’m really embarrassed.”

Before the recoupling, the two new Lukes had the chance to go out with some girls.

The couple were not at the Villa long before being taken on their first date with Siânnise Fudge and Jess Gale after the public had voted to pair them.

But that was just the start for the new arrivals.

When they return to the villa, the Lukes receive a text message inviting them to choose which girl to go out with.

Luke M chose Paige for his next date with, while Luke T asked Leanne.

Love Island continues the nights of Sunday to Friday at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

On Saturday evening, you can watch Unseen Bits while the After Sun spin-off is at 10 p.m. on Monday.

