A boy leaves the Love Island 2020 villa in tonight’s results.

There is a shock that has re-coupled tonight after the entry of two new boys, Luke Trotman and Luke Mabbott.

In tonight’s episode, Mike receives a text with news of the night’s upcoming event.

It reads: “Islanders, this evening, there will be a recoupling. The girls will choose with whom they want to marry and the boy not chosen to be in a couple will be thrown from the island #upyourgame #everymanforhimself “

Paige reacts: “Oh my god, someone is leaving! Someone is coming home tonight and it is horrible to think that we are the ones choosing. “

And it seems there are a lot of nerves around the Villa.

Callum admits, “I’m nervous about what’s going on.”

Finn adds: “I didn’t think I would be as bothered as I am today.”

Connagh admits: “I’m really embarrassed.”

As the girls decide which boys they want to marry, Rebecca says, “I just need to do what is right for me.”

Have the new boys done enough to stay? What new couples will form? And which boy will leave? Love Island will air this evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

Before the pairing, the two new Lukes have the chance to go out with some girls.

The couple was not in the Villa long before being taken to their first dates with Siânnise Fudge and Jess Gale after the public voted to pair them.

But this is just the start for newcomers.

When they return to the villa, the Lukes receive a text message inviting them to choose which girl to go out with.

Luke M says in the Beach Hut: “No one’s married here, it’s been a few weeks, I’m going to get to know them, see where it leads and yes, see if I can find something.”

He then chooses Paige for his next date with, while Luke T asks Leanne.

Will heads be turned?

Love Island will air this evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

