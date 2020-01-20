advertisement

Mike Boateng and Leanne Amaning have their first official meeting on Love Island 2020 tonight.

In the Love Island episode tonight, Mike and Leanne are taken on their first date outside the Villa. And with a tease that it’s time to get their hands on, they soon find themselves in a massage parlor.

While the two are massaging, the conversation turns to the way things are going for them.

Mike admits, “For me, getting to know someone is always a long-term thing. Finally, I’m going to think, is it going to go somewhere? “

Leanne responds, “I probably have to start thinking longer term. You are very kind, understanding … I have the impression of seeing potential. “

When they return to the villa, the Islanders want to know all the details and whether love could really be on the agenda for this pair.

Later in tonight’s episode, for the Islanders, it’s time to dust off their dance shoes and bring out their hottest moves in tonight’s Dirty Dancers challenge.

But there’s a twist in store when a new bomb, Rebecca Gormley, arrives to give the guys one last dance.

Entrance manager, she says Mike is one of the boys she’s staring at.

Rebecca reveals, “I need to chat with them. I haven’t seen enough of them to know how I’m going to approach it.

“I like funny guys, so I think making the guy laugh is a tick in the box. But no gentle moves, I’ll just be myself.”

But with everyone currently paired, Rebecca may need to step on her toes to get along with whoever she wants.

Asked how far she is ready to go in the villa to find the guy, Rebecca simply replied, “As far as I have to go.”

Love Island 2020 continues tonight at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

After 10 p.m., it’s After Sun spin-off with Laura Whitmore.

