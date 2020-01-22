advertisement

Love Island 2020 introduced two new Islanders: Meet Luke Trotman and Luke Mabbott.

At the end of tonight’s episode (Wednesday January 22), two new boys were teased.

The pair of Lukes will enter the villa on Thursday evening, but before you can find out more about them below …

Luke Trotman

Luke Trotman

22-year-old semi-professional footballer and student of Luton

Instagram username: @luketroytrotman

Luke T says: “I am looking to meet someone, I am definitely ready to enter into a relationship and I want to bring great energy to the villa.”

Asked to describe his ideal wife, Luke T replies: “Can I just say Jessica Alba? Smart, pretty, confident, bubbly …”

“I imagine Leanne, Siânnise, Sophie and Rebecca,” he said before entering the villa, “I wouldn’t mind stepping on someone’s toes. But I would probably ask them before. I like think i would.

“You have to do what you have to do. In the Villa, you have to support yourself. I’m pretty relaxed.”

Luke Mabbott

Luke Mabbott

24-year heating engineer from Redcar

Instagram username: @lukemabbott | Twitter username: @MabbottLuke

Luke M says: “I’m outgoing, always laughing and I will bring a good atmosphere to the Villa.”

Asked to describe his ideal wife, Luke M replies: “Someone who is outgoing, funny and can carry on a conversation.”

“I love Paige, Sophie, Shaughna and Rebecca in the villa. I have no doubt my eyes on Paige, he is really my type,” he said before entering the villa.

Asked how far he is ready to go into the villa to get the girl he wants, Luke says, “For what it takes. I’m ready to walk on a few toes.”

But he adds: “If you are friends with a boy, you are not going with their daughter. Or do not keep an eye on her. If I make a good link to the Villa, the brother’s code will apply.”

Love Island 2020 continues every night on ITV2.

In addition to the main program, the Aftersun spin-off series airs at 10 p.m. Monday evening hosted by Laura Whitmore.

