Love Island 2020 teased a brand new bombshell arrival: meet the new boy Jamie Clayton here.

At the end of the Monday night episode (Monday February 11), a brand new Islander was released.

Jamie Clayton is a 28-year-old recruitment consultant from Edinburgh. Her Instagram username is @ jamieclayton9.

Before entering the villa in the episode tonight (Tuesday February 11), he says: “I’m funny, I’m outgoing, confident and I am what the villa needs!”

Describing his ideal wife, Jamie reveals: “Attraction interests me and it is the personality that interests me.

“I tend to go for chatty girls, I need someone who can hold a conversation and laugh and someone I can trust. I want a faithful girl.”

On which of the current Islanders he has his eye, Jamie reverses: “I love Demi and Shaughna.

“Demi talks all the time, she is there, beautiful and sparkling so I like it at home.

“Shaughna, she’s a pretty girl and she doesn’t beat around the bush, I like the direct approach.”

On tonight’s show, Jamie comes in and has an immediate chance to meet some of the girls as he invites Shaughna to a date.

The beginner of the bomb follows TWO couples making axes in last night’s episode.

Sunday evening, viewers opened to vote for their favorite of the current official couples.

As Shaughna and Demi are currently single, they were sheltered from the public vote.

In the public poll, Jordan & Rebecca AND Nas & Eva received the least votes. The two couples were therefore elected off Love Island 2020 Monday evening.

Along with Rebecca & Jordan and Nas & Eva, the other couple in the last three were Jess & Ched.

Love Island 2020 is broadcast from Sunday to Friday at 9 p.m. on ITV2 with Unseen Bits broadcast on Saturday.

Spin-off After Sun will be broadcast live at 10 p.m. on ITV2 on Monday evening with host Laura Whitmore.

