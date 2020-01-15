advertisement

Love Island 2020 introduced two new boys – meet Connagh Howard and Finley Tapp here.

At the end of this evening’s episode (January 15), Paige receives a shocking text message announcing that two new shells are on their way to the villa.

And with the arrival of two new boys, how will this affect couples?

advertisement

For now, meet newbies Connagh and Finley – including where to follow them on social media – below …

Connagh Howard

Connagh Howard

27-year-old model from Cardiff.

Instagram username: @ connagh92 | Twitter username: @ ConnaghHoward92

He says: “I’m single, of course … I have a good laugh, I’m nice to be with me, honest and laid back. I try not to get involved in too many dramas.”

When asked about his ideal daughter, Connagh reveals: “I like brunettes, a girl with beautiful eyes, who likes to take care of herself. I like a girl who can do some kind of sport while I do sport. I’m looking for someone I can be with myself. “

He says he has his eye on Shaughna, Sophie and Siannise.

Connagh adds: “If I really love someone, I will definitely make an effort, I will not miss this opportunity. But, I will not try to be a house destroyer.”

Finley tapp

Finley tapp

Milton Keynes 20 year recruitment consultant.

Instagram username: @finn_tapp

Finley says, “I’m a pretty relational guy, so I’m looking for a partner to hang out with at the villa. I know I’m also going to make friends with the guys there, so I should be a good candidate.

On his ideal daughter, Finley reveals: “I want a fun and outgoing girl and someone who can make me laugh. I don’t have a good looking guy but obviously you want this initial attraction. “

He says he has his eye on Siânnise, Paige and Sophie.

Finley adds: “It will be great if I go out of the villa with friends but if I have to step on my toes to get the girl I love, I will.”

Love Island 2020 continues every night on ITV2.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via ITV Hub here.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement