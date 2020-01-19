advertisement

Love Island 2020 teased a brand new bombshell arrival: Meet the new girl Rebecca Gormley here.

At the end of the evening’s episode (Sunday, January 19), a brand new Islander was unveiled.

Rebecca Gormley is a 21-year-old model and assistant from Newcastle. Her Instagram username is @rebeccagormleyx.

advertisement

Before entering the villa, she said: “I am funny, I am noisy, I am outgoing, I am fearless and spontaneous!

“I like a” Jack the boy “. He should be the center of attention easy to understand and someone who gets involved in the chat.”

When asked which of the current boys she was considering entering the villa, Rebecca replied, “Connagh, Callum and Mike … I need to chat with them. I haven’t seen enough of them to know how I’m going to approach it.

“I like funny guys, so I think making the guy laugh is a tick in the box. But no gentle moves, I’ll just be myself.”

But with everyone currently paired, Rebecca may need to step on her toes to get along with whoever she wants.

Asked how far she is ready to go in the villa to find the guy, Rebecca simply replied, “As far as I have to go.”

Rebecca will be entering when Love Island 2020 continues Monday evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, tension between the Islanders was on the upside in the fallout from Friday’s recoupling.

Eve Gale became the first Islander to leave the villa in Love Island’s results last week after being single when the boys were able to choose who to mate with.

Meanwhile, the new Love Island couples have been put to the test in the latest challenge.

They were asked questions about each other and if their answers matched, they won a point. Finley and Paige were the best known winning couples.

Love Island 2020 is broadcast from Sunday to Friday at 9 p.m. on ITV2 with Unseen Bits broadcast on Saturday.

Spin-off After Sun will air Monday at 10 p.m. with host Laura Whitmore.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement