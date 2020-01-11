advertisement

Winter Love Island is on its way – here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 series.

Fresh from the summer series Love Island returns with a sixth season on ITV2 this weekend.

It will be the first Love Island series to air in winter, filmed in a brand new villa in Cape Town, South Africa.

advertisement

Love Island 2020 start date and time

Love Island series 6 will start on Sunday January 12 on ITV2, it is announced.

Episodes of Love Island 2020 will be broadcast at 9 p.m. every evening as in summer. Derivative show After Sun will be broadcast at 10 p.m. Monday evening.

The Love Island winter villa.

The series is expected to last six weeks – unlike the eight in the summer season – although the exact number of episodes has yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Laura Whitmore will host Love Island Winter in January, succeeding Caroline Flack.

Caroline announced in December that she will not be presenting the next series, but that she may return this summer.

Although there is a new location and a new host, the rest is the same.

> Visit the new Love Island 2020 villa in South Africa.

A prize of £ 50,000 is to be won for the champion couple crowned by viewers as the competitors flirt, go out, separate and catch up to rise to the top.

Love Island 2020 Cast

A starting line of seven girls and five guys has been revealed for the Love Island 2020 Cast.

Love Island 2020 Cast

Among them, Leanne Amaning, 22-year-old customer service consultant from London; Siânnise Fudge, 25-year-old beauty consultant from Bristol, and twins Eve and Jess Gale, 20-year-old students and VIP hostesses from London.

Beside them, Shaughna Phillips, 25-year-old Democratic Services Agent from London; 21-year-old medical PA Sophie Piper from Essex; West Lothian 22-year-old singer Paige Turley.

The men are 24-year-old policeman Mike Boateng from London; Connor Durman, 25-year-old coffee bean seller from Brighton; 23-year-old scaffolder Callum Jones of Manchester; Nas Majeed, a 23-year-old sports science graduate and builder Nas Majeed from London, and a 23-year-old heir to the lanhydrock estate owner, Ollie Williams, of Cornwall.

> Candidates for Love Island 2020: discover the cast of the first winter series here.

Apply for Love Island 2020

You still have time to apply for Winter Love Island in 2020: applications for Love Island end on January 11, 2020.

ITV asks: “ITV2 is looking for vibrant singles from all over the UK who want to head to the winter sun, looking for love!

“The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, get to know each other, but to stay in paradise, it must win the hearts of the public and of its fellow islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.”

To apply, you must be at least 18 years of age, have valid travel documents, and be free to leave in January if called.

To apply, visit the official ITV2 website HERE.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement