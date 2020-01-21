advertisement

Love Island couples are locking their lips in a whole new challenge on tonight’s show.

Fresh from the new islander Rebecca Gormley joining the villa, a text arrives for the group.

In the evening, the Islanders gather around the campfire to play a game of bones.

advertisement

They must pass a card between them using only their mouth. If you drop the card, you dare.

Dares include Nas being asked to “kiss the islander you wish to be associated with” – choose Rebecca.

An islander must lick another from mouth to toe … but the most interesting for islanders is when Rebecca dares to kiss the two islanders she finds most suitable. After keeping her cards close to her chest, who will she choose?

And when we ask Shaughna to kiss the Islander with the biggest game plan, could his choice ruffle a few feathers?

You can watch a first glimpse of all the actions in the teaser video above.

Elsewhere tonight, the new girl Rebecca is meeting with Callum Jones and Connor Durman in the Hideaway.

Speaking at the Beach Hut, she said, “I came here to find someone. I didn’t come here to disturb. I’m ready to go there and walk on people’s toes.”

During her first date, Rebecca told Callum, “I plan to take at least one of their men. You have to do what makes you happy, whether you disturb it or not. “

Later, Connor meets Rebecca and says of his entry into the Villa: “You were very confident.”

Rebecca answers: “I felt all those eyes on me!”

Speaking to the boys afterwards, Connor shares his first impressions of Rebecca: “She is down to earth, funny, relaxed, fit … she is really confident.”

Love Island 2020 continues every evening on ITV2 at 9 p.m.

In addition to the main show, the after sun program is broadcast on Monday at 10 p.m.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement