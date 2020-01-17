advertisement

the Love Island 2020 the girls take on a “booty camp” challenge in tonight’s episode.

As recoupling looms, it is time for girls to show boys what they are made of, as they are challenged to take an assault course.

From the ramp under a net to the tire races, the girls compete to complete the course while avoiding the boys’ balloons and water pipes.

At the end of their race, each girl chooses to kiss the boy of her choice. Who will they choose?

Leanne during the challenge, Booty Camp.

Eve during the challenge, Booty Camp.

The pressure is on the girls because at the end of the night, one of them will go home.

While Mike and Leanne seem unaffected by the prospect of recoupling, many guys don’t know what’s going to happen when the new boys Connagh and Finn get to know the girls on Love Island tonight.

Throughout the day, Paige meets Finn, while Siânnise, Shaughna and Sophie all spend time with Connagh.

While Shaughna likes to get to know Callum and Connagh. Callum prepares breakfast for Shaughna before she asks Connagh for a boxing session.

Looking from the day beds, Paige says, “You get avocados on toast!”

Shaughna responds, “And he doesn’t look too bad, does he?” Yesterday he ignored me, today I’m having breakfast.

“I told him I’m going to meet Connagh again, because that’s exactly what he did.”

Later, Shaughna receives a text message warning the Islanders that this evening, a recoupling will take place and that the boys will choose the girls with whom they want to couple.

The only girl not chosen will return from the villa.

Finn admits, “It’s a huge night, especially for us.”

Connagh agrees: “The pressure is definitely on, I’m starting to feel it. My head is all over the place right now.”

Islanders gather in the foyer.

Nas says, “It’s almost impossible to call tonight.”

As the first spill looms, the Islanders gather around the fire, but who will leave?

Love Island 2020 will be broadcast this evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

The series then continues on Sunday, with Unseen Bits airing on Saturday evening.

