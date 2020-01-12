advertisement

The first coupling on Love Island 2020 ended with a huge twist in tonight’s opening episode.

Love Island’s first winter series started on Sunday with the introduction of 10 new singletons.

It started with five girls – Shaughna Phillips, Sophie Piper, Leanne Amaning, Siânnise Fudge and Paige Turley – arriving at the villa in South Africa and getting to know each other.

advertisement

Host Laura Whitmore then came in, announcing, “Girls, it’s time to get together. The boys will come one by one. If you like what you see, take a step forward.

“Then the boy will decide which of you these gorgeous ladies is going to marry. It’s that simple.”

Each boy – Nas Majeed, Mike Boateng, Ollie Williams, Connor Durman and Callum Jones – then entered and the hearts race as the Islanders met for the first time.

Here’s what the first clippings looked like …

Love Island first coupling

Siânnise and Nas Majeed

Paige Turley and Ollie Williams

Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones

Sophie Piper and Connor Durman

Leanne Amaning and Mike Boateng

The couples got to know each other but soon an explosive ad was revealed.

Nas received the first text in the series, which is red: “It’s time to really start the party when two very important guests are about to arrive #doubletrouble #twiceasnice #gameon”.

The twins Jess Gale and Eve Gale then made their surprise entry into the Villa.

A follow-up text has been announced: “Islanders, in the next 24 hours, Jess and Eve will each choose a boy with whom they wish to marry, leaving two girls alone and vulnerable.”

Love Island 2020 continues from Sunday to Friday at 9 p.m. on ITV2, with the Unseen Bits broadcast on Saturday.

In addition to the main show, Laura is also organizing an After Sun spin-off on Monday at 10 p.m.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement