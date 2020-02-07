advertisement

Half jones confronted with Nas majeed sure Love Island 2020 this evening after the re-coupling of Casa Amor.

On last night’s show, Demi stayed true to Nas but chose to pull herself together with the new girl Eva Zapico.

In tonight’s episode, Nas tells Demi: “It probably won’t mean much to you, but when I was with Eva, I was like listening, there are certain limits that I have to set.

“I didn’t want to kiss her outside of the context of a game for example. We can cuddle or cuddle but I don’t want to go further, but that would not seem fair to me. It seems a bit silly but I felt like I owed you so much. “

Demi admits: “I feel sad because I feel like my time with you has been stolen. I feel like I just started with you and it has been taken away from me now.

“I’m going to wake up tomorrow and you’re going to have breakfast at the bar and I’m going to cry in the corner …”

Will Demi set aside or continue to express her feelings?

Meanwhile, Mike and Jess chat after deciding to pull themselves together with new Islanders.

Mike said, “For me personally, it was one of them where I had to follow my gut and I had to follow my heart. We really didn’t have enough time to progress anything, to build a better understanding – clearly because you said I was not to be trusted … ”

Jess adds, “From the moment we realized it was Casa Amor, I knew 100% [you were] bringing another girl back.”

For other couples, however, there are happy tears.

Having chosen to remain loyal to each other, Finn and Paige discuss what it means to them.

Finn says, “I came here to try to find someone. I didn’t think I would find someone like you. And I’m really silly here, so I’m going to slow down a bit. The first night, I just thought I was going to stay 100% outside. I thought I owed this to our situation.

“I just knew that the first day my head wouldn’t turn. It was difficult, because I really didn’t know what you were going to do. If I came back and you were with someone, I” I would be emptied, I really don’t think I could stay here. When I walked in here and you were single, it was like oh my god, honestly. “

Paige responds “I’m so happy.” As Finn continues: “I told the boys, if I came here and you were single, it would be a big step to progress with you. I’m very happy to be back.”

Siânnise and Luke T also catch up after their meeting, Siannise admitting: “During all this time, I was thinking about you. This is how I knew it. There wasn’t a boy I thought, oh … I was like, I want Luke here. “

Siânnise adds: “I missed you so much.”

But could there still be annoying conversations when Siânnise asks him where he slept …

Love Island 2020 continues at 9 p.m. this Friday evening on ITV.

