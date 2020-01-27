advertisement

Connor Durman spoke out after being dumped from Love Island 2020.

In Monday’s elimination results, 431,760 found themselves in danger with Sophie Piper after the couple received the fewest public votes.

However, host Laura Whitmore told the other islanders that they should choose one to go.

In tonight’s episode, it was revealed that they had chosen to save Sophie by leaving Connor thrown from the island.

After his release, Connor said today, “Incredible, more than I expected. I made so many memories, I had so many friends. It was amazing, I liked it so much. “

He said of his feelings for Sophie: “It was completely natural and nothing seemed forced. We laughed all the time, we sat there laughing for no reason, even when we weren’t talking.

“We definitely had this instant chemistry when we first met. I had butterflies, she made me a little nervous and she was a good nervous, obviously I really liked her very much. I haven’t had that in ages. “

Regarding his release, Connor said he expected to be sent home in front of Sophie.

“I thought they would [except Sophie]. They know how much I loved Sophie and that my head would not have turned, “said Connor.

Sophie chose to stay in the villa and Connor admitted: “It is still early in the villa. His head could be turned. I want her to enjoy the experience. It’s a unique thing in life. I would have no hard feelings against her. I just want her to be happy …

“I don’t want her to guess and regret nothing. Whatever she does, I’m happy for her.”

But for now, Connor added, “I’ll wait for it. I am in no hurry to meet someone else. “

Love Island continues every evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

In addition to the main show, the spin-off After Sun is broadcast at 10 p.m. on Monday.

