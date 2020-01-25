advertisement

Connagh Howard spoke out after leaving Love Island 2020.

In Friday’s elimination results, Connagh found himself alone after the last recoupling.

It was the girls who chose to partner and Connagh was released after Rebecca Gormley chose to partner with the new boy Luke Trotman.

After his release, Connagh admitted that he had doubts about the possibility for Rebecca to join him.

He explained: “I was not confident because Rebecca is quite difficult to read, she does not give too much. Even before the arrival of the two new guys, I was trying to see where her head was, which interested her and she didn’t say too much… So I had doubts in my head.

“If I’m still single and if she changes her mind in the future and if I wanted to try again, I wouldn’t close it completely.”

He said about the introduction of the two new Lukes on Friday: “You have no idea what these guys are going to be like, who they are interested in. I certainly had an idea that one of them would be interested in Rebecca because she is a beautiful girl. People are going to be interested. But after meeting them, I was able to sympathize with them, because I was also in their place.

“So there was no hostility on my part – I understand, you came here for the same reasons as I did. Everyone deserves their chance to know anyone. It was nice to see new faces in the villa too. “

Before her passage with Rebecca, Connagh had chosen Sophie Piper during her first recoupling, which made a little noise.

He said, “You know what your decision will be, but anticipation is built and built. Just go there … I was really interested enough to take the risk. I knew it might not pay off. But it’s just the luck you need to grab. “

When asked if he was disappointed that it had not worked with Sophie, Connagh confessed: “Yes, of course, you will be disappointed. But I was not surprised. You could see that the chemistry was there with her and Connor. I’m not one to be hooked. “

Connagh also spoke of his feelings for Siânnise Fudge.

“It was difficult because, frankly, Siânnise was also one of the girls who interested me when I entered the villa for the first time – she is a very pretty girl, very sweet, innocent”, did he declare. “I was very careful not to say all these nice things to her, give her hope and then change my mind. I was upset that she got angry the first time. I didn’t like it.”

Meanwhile, on the couples left in the villa, Connagh said, “The couples that stand out for me would probably be Callum and Shaughna. I feel like they are just themselves and vibrate well. I don’t see anyone who is dishonest. “

And asked him if he thought someone was playing a game, he replied, “If they are, they are playing a very good game, because I couldn’t say it! I’m more optimistic.”

Love Island continues every evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

In addition to the main show, the spin-off After Sun is broadcast at 10 p.m. on Monday.

