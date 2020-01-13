advertisement

The first one Love Island 2020 the candidates for the cast of season 6 – the first winter series – have been revealed.

A scorching summer awaits a new batch of singletons in search of love as the country’s hottest topic of conversation, Love Island, returns to ITV2 on Sunday, January 12.

Host Laura Whitmore welcomes a new generation of islanders ready to start a season of dating, romance and ultimately relationships while living in a brand new villa in Cape Town, South Africa.

In the game of definitive love, every few days, the islanders will have to couple, with those who are not in a couple at risk of being thrown from the island – but with the path to true love littered with Arrivals of surprise bombs and unexpected twists and turns, there is never a dull moment in the islanders’ sun paradise.

Ultimately, couples must win the hearts of the audience, who will have the final say on who wins the show and wins a lucrative cash prize.

Five guys and seven girls begin the cast of Love Island 2020, including a pair of twins.

Here is an overview of the starting cast of the Love Island 2020 candidates …

Love Island 2020 Cast

Leanne Amaning

22-year-old London Customer Service Advisor

She says, “I’m fun and I want to find love but I’m not that open, so I think I’m actually going to Love Island to learn and change.”

Her ideal man: “Someone who is robust and virile, not someone with a pretty face. I also want someone loyal and trustworthy. The list goes on …”

Siânnise Fudge

25-year-old beauty consultant from Bristol

She says, “I’m sassy and fun. I have lived with men a lot, so I know what I’m looking for.”

Her ideal man: “Tall, dark and handsome – I’m looking for my own Aladdin, I guess.”

Eve and Jess Gale

London 20 year old students and VIP hostesses

Jess says, “I would be a good Islander because I’m fun, confident and spontaneous.”

Eve adds: “I would say that I am confident, relaxed and easy going, which would make me a good Islander.”

On her ideal man, Jess reveals: “Someone who is confident, not arrogant. Sure, kind and respectful and on the same level of intelligence as me.”

Eve says, “I want someone who is fun and confident, not shy. Quite” alpha male “. And I want a guy who is on.”

Shaughna Phillips

25-year-old Democratic Service Agent in London

She says, “I’m talkative, funny and intelligent – people don’t expect me to do it. When they hear me talk about certain things, they will be shocked. I like to continue with everyone too.”

Her ideal man: “Funny, a little smart, not smarter than me because I would be really bored. I want someone with whom I can watch the news and have a conversation about it. I also want someone who s ‘hears with their parents and who dresses well and looks good even if looks are not everything. “

Sophie Piper

21 year old medical PA from Essex

She said, “Funny, a little smart, not smarter than me because I would be really bored. I want someone I can watch the news with and have a chat about. I also want someone who gets along with their parents and who dresses well and looks good even if looks aren’t everything. “

Her ideal man: “Nice with something about them, someone who doesn’t take himself too seriously. I like confidence but not pride. Big, tanned and clear eyes.”

Paige Turley

22 year old singer from West Lothian

She says: “I’m naturally flirtatious, I think it’s nice to flirt, it feels good. I come from a small village where everyone knows each other or has been an ex of someone. I want to find someone different, and outside the small village mentality. “

His ideal man: “It’s so cliché, but big, dark and beautiful. He must be quite witty with a little jokes and something about him. I like a guy with a strong personality, he knows who he is and What he wants . “

Mike Boateng

24 year old London policeman

He says: “My charm and my character. I am a very pleasant person, so I am easy to approach and I hope that this will allow me to speak to a girl and to connect with her.”

His ideal wife: “Ambitious, lots of personality and of course beautiful.”

Connor Durman

Brighton coffee bean seller, 25

He says, “I have been living in Australia for four years. During this time, I grew up, I did everything myself, I have so many new and different life experiences. I had two great relationships , good, bad. I think I’ve been through a lot. I’m mature now and I know what I want. “

His ideal wife: “Outgoing, a great personality, loving and I don’t want her to be shy about showing it in front of people. Family oriented and she has to fit in with my friends. Be easy going.”

Callum jones

23 year old scaffolder from Manchester

He says, “I’m a cheeky guy, I have jokes from builders and I’m down to earth too, so that balances that.”

His ideal wife: “I always want girls with dark hair, tanned skin, red lipstick and white nail polish.”

Nas majeed

23 year old graduate in sports science and builder from London

He says, “I’m very different from the guys who have been on the show before. I’m funny, always myself, caring and considerate. I’m a well-rounded person.”

His ideal wife: “I want someone cute and funny who can match my energy.”

Ollie Williams

23-year-old heir to the Lanhydrock estate / Cornwall landowner

He says, “I’m an alpha male. Wherever I go, I run the room, I run everything I do. I will be the butt of all the jokes but I will also be the one to do all the jokes. looking for attention and I like to be at the center of what is happening at the time. I wear my emotions on my sleeve, I am frank and I let people know what I think of them. “

His ideal wife: “My ideal wife is blonde, athletic and funny.”

Love Island 2020 is slated to air for six weeks and promises to be a hotbed of drama, heartache, makeup and breakups.

The Love Island winter series begins Sunday January 12 at 9 p.m. on ITV2 and continues every weekday evening.

In addition, Laura will have the exclusive reaction to all the dates, dumps and dramas that follow in Love Island’s studio: Aftersun from Love Island.

