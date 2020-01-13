Wondering this year’s Instagram and Twitter usernames Love Island 2020 Cast?
I don’t wonder anymore, here’s where to follow this year Love Island 2020 candidates.
The all new Love Island winter series kicked off on Sunday January 12th on ITV2.
At the start of the show, twelve brand new Islanders, five guys and seven girls, including a pair of twins.
There are a few familiar faces on the list, including the sister of a popstar and the ex of a musician at the top of the list.
A hot summer awaits them all as host Laura Whitmore takes charge of the new Love Island 2020 winter villa in South Africa, welcoming a new generation of islanders ready to embark on a summer of meeting, romance and ultimately relationships.
Iain Stirling also returns with his inimitable vision of all the action on the island as a show narrator.
For now, here are all the details on the social networks of the candidates of Love Island 2020 …
Love Island Instagram and Twitter Usernames
Leanne Amaning
Instagram: @leanneamaning
Twitter: @leanneamaning
Siânnise Fudge
Instagram: @siannisefudge
Eve Gale
Instagram: @evegale
Jess Gale
Instagram: @jessicarosegale
Shaughna Phillips
Instagram: @shaughnaphillips
Twitter: @Shaughna_P
Sophie Piper
Instagram: @sophpiper_
Paige Turley
Instagram: @turley_paige
Twitter: @turleypaige_
Mike Boateng
Instagram: @ michaelboateng01
Connor Durman
Instagram: @connordurman
Twitter: @ConnorDurman
Callum jones
Instagram: @_callum_jones
Nas majeed
Instagram: @nas_jm
Twitter: @nas_jm
Ollie Williams
Instagram: @olliesjwilliams
Ultimately, the public will decide on their favorite couple, who will walk away from the villa with a life-changing cash prize, as they are crowned Love Island 2020 winners.
Love Island 2020 is broadcast every evening on ITV2 at 9 p.m.
You can also watch a derivative program After Sun, hosted by Laura Whitmore.
