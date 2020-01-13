advertisement

Wondering this year’s Instagram and Twitter usernames Love Island 2020 Cast?

I don’t wonder anymore, here’s where to follow this year Love Island 2020 candidates.

The all new Love Island winter series kicked off on Sunday January 12th on ITV2.

advertisement

At the start of the show, twelve brand new Islanders, five guys and seven girls, including a pair of twins.

There are a few familiar faces on the list, including the sister of a popstar and the ex of a musician at the top of the list.

A hot summer awaits them all as host Laura Whitmore takes charge of the new Love Island 2020 winter villa in South Africa, welcoming a new generation of islanders ready to embark on a summer of meeting, romance and ultimately relationships.

Iain Stirling also returns with his inimitable vision of all the action on the island as a show narrator.

For now, here are all the details on the social networks of the candidates of Love Island 2020 …

Love Island Instagram and Twitter Usernames

Leanne Amaning

Instagram: @leanneamaning

Twitter: @leanneamaning

Siânnise Fudge

Instagram: @siannisefudge

Eve Gale

Instagram: @evegale

Jess Gale

Instagram: @jessicarosegale

Shaughna Phillips

Instagram: @shaughnaphillips

Twitter: @Shaughna_P

Sophie Piper

Instagram: @sophpiper_

Paige Turley

Instagram: @turley_paige

Twitter: @turleypaige_

Mike Boateng

Instagram: @ michaelboateng01

Connor Durman

Instagram: @connordurman

Twitter: @ConnorDurman

Callum jones

Instagram: @_callum_jones

Nas majeed

Instagram: @nas_jm

Twitter: @nas_jm

Ollie Williams

Instagram: @olliesjwilliams

Ultimately, the public will decide on their favorite couple, who will walk away from the villa with a life-changing cash prize, as they are crowned Love Island 2020 winners.

Love Island 2020 is broadcast every evening on ITV2 at 9 p.m.

You can also watch a derivative program After Sun, hosted by Laura Whitmore.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement