Wondering this year’s Instagram and Twitter usernames Love Island 2020 Cast?

I don’t wonder anymore, here’s where to follow this year Love Island 2020 candidates.

The all new Love Island winter series kicked off on Sunday January 12th on ITV2.

At the start of the show, twelve brand new Islanders, five guys and seven girls, including a pair of twins.

There are a few familiar faces on the list, including the sister of a popstar and the ex of a musician at the top of the list.

A hot summer awaits them all as host Laura Whitmore takes charge of the new Love Island 2020 winter villa in South Africa, welcoming a new generation of islanders ready to embark on a summer of meeting, romance and ultimately relationships.

Iain Stirling also returns with his inimitable vision of all the action on the island as a show narrator.

For now, here are all the details on the social networks of the candidates of Love Island 2020 …

Love Island Instagram and Twitter Usernames

Leanne Amaning
Instagram: @leanneamaning
Twitter: @leanneamaning

Siânnise Fudge
Instagram: @siannisefudge

Eve Gale
Instagram: @evegale

Jess Gale
Instagram: @jessicarosegale

Shaughna Phillips
Instagram: @shaughnaphillips
Twitter: @Shaughna_P

Sophie Piper
Instagram: @sophpiper_

Paige Turley
Instagram: @turley_paige
Twitter: @turleypaige_

Mike Boateng
Instagram: @ michaelboateng01

Connor Durman
Instagram: @connordurman
Twitter: @ConnorDurman

Callum jones
Instagram: @_callum_jones

Nas majeed
Instagram: @nas_jm
Twitter: @nas_jm

Ollie Williams
Instagram: @olliesjwilliams

Ultimately, the public will decide on their favorite couple, who will walk away from the villa with a life-changing cash prize, as they are crowned Love Island 2020 winners.

Love Island 2020 is broadcast every evening on ITV2 at 9 p.m.

You can also watch a derivative program After Sun, hosted by Laura Whitmore.

