Although I know that Valentine’s Day has a hint of “Hallmark Holiday”, I think every reason to tell your loved ones that you love them should be celebrated.

Last February 14, when my youngest was only three, she complained about her lack of husband, and I explained that it is about everyone you love. Now they are all looking forward to this year’s banquet and the card swap they did at school. A tablecloth and candles are all I need so that my children sit right at the table. They love the ceremony and the reason to eat a certain meal, be it a big Chinese New Year like recently or a pastel Easter brunch.

We create menus and place names together, considering whether the melamine plates are suitable for porcelain or not.

Food is notorious for being the language of love. I always express my love for people through food. Good news, bad news or sad news; there is a suitable recipe for every moment that life gives you. Like Valentine’s Day, I know exactly what to cook for my loved ones. It must be steak and mushroom pate with a rich brandy sauce, golden puff pastry and a side dish of creamy mashed potatoes.

Now who wouldn’t feel honored if that was put on the table in front of them?

Very little preparation time is required here, but the filling takes a good 60-90 minutes to cook well. However, it is worth getting tender pieces of beef with a rich sauce taste. The filling can be prepared a day in advance and allowed to cool and then stored in the refrigerator. For pastry topping, the one bought in the shop is a practical shortcut. You can also freeze the entire cake once it’s assembled and cook it out of the freezer. Serve the cake with light green vegetables like broccoli or spinach.

This delicious dinner will outshine every fussy restaurant menu and guarantee a relaxing Valentine’s Day at home with your loved ones.

Steak and mushroom cake

For 6 people

ingredients

2 tablespoons of olive oil

800 g braised steak, cut into bite-size pieces

2 onions, finely diced

3 tablespoons of flour

3 tbsp brandy or red wine (optional)

80ml beef broth

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp dijon mustard

300 g mushrooms, sliced

Salt and black pepper

1 sheet butter puff pastry, thawed

1 egg, lightly beaten

Serve: Mashed potatoes, broccoli or spinach

method

1 Put the olive oil in a wide, heavy pan. Fry the beef in batches until golden brown.

2 Add the onion and a little more oil if necessary. Cook until the onion has softened, then add the flour.

3 Stir everything well and let it boil for a minute before adding the brandy or red wine. You can also use a shot of stock instead.

4 Put everything in a heavy saucepan. Add the mustard and tomato paste and gradually add the broth with stirring to avoid lumps. Bring this to a boil.

5 In the meantime, fry the mushrooms in a little oil in the pan until they turn a little golden brown at the edges.

6 Add this to the beef. Season well with pepper. Depending on how salty your broth was, you may also need some salt.

7 Simmer for 60-90 minutes until the beef is tender, then let it cool slightly.

8th Preheat an oven to 200 degrees Celsius. Place the cake filling in a 1.5 liter baking dish. Brush the edge of the bowl with egg. Cover with the rolled puff pastry.

9 Crimp the edges and make a few cuts in the middle of the cake so the steam can escape.

10 Brush with egg detergent and bake for 30-40 minutes until they are bloated and golden brown. Serve with porridge and vegetables.

