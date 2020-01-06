advertisement

Although Christian Bale is currently in the middle of an Oscar campaign for his role in the feature film Ford v Ferrari, the rumor has started that the experienced actor is about to return to comic books / superhero films. Only this time he would leave Batman’s cape and mask – and the DC film universe entirely – to jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a secret role in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

IndieWire reported Monday that Bale circles the role, with the details of the character still hidden in secret.

The production of the film, which will hit the cinema on November 5, 2021, is reportedly scheduled to start this summer.

For Bale, it would certainly not be the first time that he ventured into the world of comic book making, as he breathed new life into the Batman movie franchise after years of misunderstanding with DC by one actor after another to turn Gotham’s Dark Knight portray. Bale finally played the lead role in three Christopher Nolan-directed Batman films, released via Warner Bros., with one in particular – The Dark Knight – who scored more than $ 2 billion at the global box office and is often referred to as one of the best comic book films of all time.

Regarding the upcoming Thor title, this would again be an exciting cast addition to get fans to anticipate the film even more. It was already known that Hemsworth again plays the leading role in the title role, while Natalie Portman – according to an announcement at Comic-Con 2019 – will return to play a female counterpart to the titular hero. The film is a sequel to Thor: Ragnarok of 2017, also directed by Waititi. Representatives for Bale and Disney have not yet responded publicly to this news, but we will keep an eye on the official word.

