One of the most popular among the film tropes is the romantic reunion. From “An Affair To Remember” to “The Notebook”, it is satisfying to see how lovers who are separated by circumstances, disapprove of families, war and more fall into each other’s arms before the music swells and the credits roll ,

But how does such a reunion work in real life? How do you know if you feel real passion or nostalgia? How do you suggest potentially uprooting your established life and love? And how can you reconcile this old / new relationship with the years or even decades when you were separated?

Two local couples – a group of former teenage favorites, the other long-time friends who met again when their original marriages ended in death and divorce – tell how time, familiarity, and love brought them back together.

Brenda Star and Don McClintock:

“It was worth waiting for”

They were at weddings in the late 1960s. But it took years before they found each other.

For decades, when Brenda Star’s daughters and friends asked why she wouldn’t go out, she told them, “If God wants me to marry, he’ll put a man on my doorstep.”

And this is exactly where Don McClintock, her 10-year-old husband, performed, although he had often been at Star’s door in West Palm Beach as the husband of her lifelong friend and college roommate Carol. But it was a special visit after Carol’s death in 2014 that things started to change. Slowly. At least for them.

“I was very resilient,” admits Star, who runs Star Group International, a local publishing, PR, and marketing company. “He was my friend’s husband. It took me a while to finish. He had the idea earlier.”

Don, who had settled in Oklahoma with his late wife, admits that this was the case. On his first visit, he said to Brenda’s daughter, “I want to hunt your mother,” he recalls.

Their connection began decades earlier at Centenary College, Louisiana, where Don, who had been in the military, was cast in several college plays as “the very handsome lead actor”. Her roommate Carol was also “a very serious drama major,” and she and Don “fell in love and got married” in 1968.

Brenda was the best man at the wedding, and months later, on Friday the 13th, Carol was her matron of honor, while Don was a best man. Brenda’s marriage didn’t last long (“Maybe it was the date,” she quips), but her friendship with Carol lasted 46 years.

During this time she met Don, “but it was mostly about Carol and me. Don was always the buddy. He bought the beignets and sat in the back seat while we caught up. Apart from the fact that we were always there and knew everything that was happening, we didn’t really know each other personally. It was always about her and me and the children and grandchildren. “

While Don and Carol’s marriage flourished, Brenda married a second time and got a divorce quickly. And that, she thought, was that. “I was single for 22 years. I said I would never marry again. Friends have always tried to fix me, but I didn’t care. “

Don had forged many careers in the meantime, including insurance, he worked on the radio and even worked for the TSA as “your friendly local patdown guy”. He and Carol remained married until their death, the week before the two started a Viking cruise career.

The loss “changed the wind in my sails,” he says, but he ended up going on the cruise alone. It wasn’t an instant happy trip – “I was very lonely and looked over the railing on the porch and saw a young couple fiddling around. And I thought, “This is for me.” I have to do something about it. “

And that something haunted Brenda – “She always said” I love you “. She only said it to everyone but I took it seriously,” laughs Don.

But Brenda was also convincing here. “I was a single mother, raised my girls and ran my business for over 75 percent of my adult life. I always thought that a man only had to be one thing to take care of,” she admits. “And he would probably come with his dog, an old brown armchair, and dirty laundry.”

But Don kept visiting me and “just before I took him to the airport on his third trip, I suddenly realized that I had been taking care of people all my life (and) that it might be time to take care of me “. Stern says. “I could see that there was so much happiness, camaraderie and fun ahead. Then I said “yes”.

And although Hollywood tells us that love should only be a secret, there may be something to say about reliability. “We had the opportunity to observe ourselves as friends (and partners) of the same character traits, interests, upbringing models, spirituality etc. for over 50 years. Everything made sense and there were no surprises or secrets, ”says Brenda. the Don let them know that she had everything in hand by sending a photo of herself and her daughters, who gave him and her relationship the thumbs up. “There was a level of comfort there. We had so much of the same upbringing and origins and history together.

She adds that she doesn’t have to worry about Don sitting around waiting for her to take care of him. He not only turned out to be “incredibly helpful; He does the dishes, laundry, grocery shopping, can fix everything, but he has retired to accompany me as a creative and valuable partner.

The two were married within a year on Valentine’s Day 2015, though “she stayed out of a terrible tax day!” Don says. Together they have a mixed family of children and grandchildren, a business and a life.

“It’s wonderful,” says Brenda. “It was worth waiting for.”

Rick Bennette and Denise Vidal-Bennette:

A romance that was born on “The Love Boat”

Rick and Denise Benette as teenagers in love on the deck of the Sea Venture, the cruise ship they met in 1972. (Provided)

A teen romance becomes a lasting love – almost 40 years later.

It could be a line of action from “The Love Boat”: young lovers who fall in love on the sun-drenched deck of a cruise ship while sailing through the ocean, pulled apart by distance and expediency, and held apart by new marriages and commitments.

But it’s true: Rick and Denise met in 1972 on a cruise to Bermuda on the Sea Venture, from which the S.S. Pacific Princess emerged, the nautical star of the ABC series from 1977-1986. And while this love was indeed exciting and new to the week the two spent to be together when their respective families went on vacation, it was tested for decades until they found their way to each other and married in 2010.

“Rick and I always say that it would have been different if we had met years ago, but everything happens for a reason. Things are happening for the better, ”says Denise, who lives in Tequesta with her current husband. Rick, who has written a script, book and song titled “Bermuda Blue” over the years inspired by their relationship, agrees.

“I told her I would one day write a song about how we met, fell in love, tore apart, and brought back together,” he says. “It’s the only song I’ve ever recorded. It’s never got better.”

Their story began on this fateful Bermuda cruise when, in true movie style, “my family was sitting at a large table over dinner and another family came in (to sit at the same table) and Denise was there. She smiled when she looked at me and was very pretty, ”says Rick. “So I persuaded my brother or anyone sitting next to her to switch places with me.”

Denise had never had a serious boyfriend before, but “three or four days after she met Rick,” she said that she knew he was special. They spent their time kissing and dancing to Frank Sinatra’s “The Shadow of Your Smile” and before the cruise ended I looked her in the eye and said, “I love you so much.” I want to marry you one day. Will you wait for me until we get older “Rick remembers.” She said yes. ‘”

When they returned to their homes four hundred miles away, to Long Island, he to Connecticut, they promised to keep in touch with flowery promises in words and mix tapes. “This is before the email, before sending an SMS. None of us had a car and there was no subway that connected us, ”says Rick. Still, he thought it was great until he got a devastating message from Denise that “this was the end. She didn’t explain why, ”he says. “I was depressed.”

Denise thinks she didn’t want to write this letter, but her father “was so worried that I would run away and get married or get pregnant,” so she bowed to the pressure. “I’ve been so unhappy for so long. It must have been a month that I came home crying. My heart was broken. “

Rick suffered in confused grief that didn’t improve when he said four years later, “She wrote to me that she was going to get married.” What he couldn’t know was that at the other end of this letter was an equally confused bride, who deliberately left no information about the wedding or where she lived “because I didn’t want a scene like” The Graduate “” when Benjamin Braddock, who was in love, interrupted the beautiful Elaine’s wedding.

In hindsight Denise says: “I must have thought it was important to contact this guy … two weeks before my marriage. Why did i do that? Maybe I knew I wasn’t as in love with my first husband as I was with Rick. “

So they went on to separate life and eventual marriages, both of which now admit that they were worried. “He was a good guy,” Denise says of her first husband, “but he wasn’t the right one.”

Once, in the burgeoning years of email, Rick “wrote every conceivable combination of her name” in various popular email addresses, hoping to find them, but was unsuccessful. It turned out that Denise would find him on a Google search and emailed him asking if he had ever been on a cruise to The Sea Venture in Bermuda.

“I wasn’t even sure if he was. But I thought,” If that’s how it should be, “she says.” I never thought he would write back, but he wrote three or four paragraphs for reading them it took me two or three hours to start crying, I couldn’t believe how much he remembered me, my old address, my old phone number, it felt like I was in love and someone had the key found and open minded. “

The connection turned out to be as strong as ever. However, both were still married, albeit unfortunate. When Denise, who now lives in Florida, mentioned that she was traveling to New York to watch a friend run a marathon, she agreed to eat “lunch and a kiss on the cheek” with Rick. He still lived in Connecticut and was a short train ride from Grand Central Station, their chosen meeting point.

When she got there, Rick, a videographer, was waiting with string musicians playing “The Shadow of Your Smile”.

“I lost it. I ran to him hysterically and crying. We hugged for over six minutes – I know because he had someone to videotape it. That was it, hook, line and sinker.”

You may have been addicted to it, but it would take a few years for this fairy tale to be final and happy. Rick eventually moved to Florida to meet Denise, but “I was a good Catholic girl,” who felt obliged to surrender when her estranged husband asked for reconciliation because “good Catholic girls do not divorce.”

Heartbroken, Rick returned to Connecticut. When she called him and said that their marriage was finally over, she asked if she wanted to try again: “I told her that if I came back, we would start our lives together. I said, “I don’t care if it’s your place or if we get a place together.” I don’t care We’ll be together “

And that was about it. She said yes, even though it took another seven years to get married (“She moves very slowly,” jokes Rick.) But ten years after they said “I do” at Hobe Sound Country Club, they are both still enjoy their love and love story.

Both of them will retire soon, he from his video business, she from her job as an IT manager at Palm Beach County. And soon they will start another chapter in their epic “Love Boat” episode.

“From a logical point of view, I can’t explain it,” says Rick. “We are two people in a world of seven billion. God gave me this gift and I don’t know what I did to deserve it. It is the greatest blessing. It sounds cheesy. We’re just another middle-aged couple in the eyes of the rest of the world, but to me Denise is everything. “

Denise says the real parts of their relationship are related to the fairytale aspect and improve everything. “Things happen. Someone doesn’t take out the trash all the time,” she says. “We find things that we can laugh at. There are things that drive each other crazy, but life is so crazy. We are very blessed to have each other. “

