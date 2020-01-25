advertisement

A male teenager sustained serious injuries after an alleged clash on Saturday afternoon (January 25) in Castleross, Louth.

At around 2.10 p.m., the teenager was involved in a clash that Gardaí described as a clash between the injured and a number of young people.

Three men entered a house that is said to be armed with a samurai sword and attacked the teenager.

The injured man was taken to the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda by ambulance, where his condition was described as stable.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in Dundalk Garda station.

The weapon has not yet been recovered and an investigation is ongoing.

On Saturday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, work leader Brendan Howlin, and Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín attended the rally against violence in Drogheda.

The Mayor of Drogheda, Paul Bell, addressed those gathered on West Street and found that the city’s residents have recently been “terribly tired” after a flood of violence in the region.

