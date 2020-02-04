advertisement

ACC Basketball had a more interesting year from 2019 to 20120 as the rankings continue to shift. Here’s a look at the latest edition of the power rankings.

The Louisville Cardinals are sitting in the driver’s seat of the ACC basketball leaderboard with a ton of parity at the conference at 10: 1. While two teams remain in second place with 8: 2, the ranking with five teams will be interesting, which have identical records of 5: 6. For teams like the Virginia Cavaliers (6-4) and Syracuse Orange (6-5), who are still over 0.500 in the ACC game, there is literally no room for error.

The Florida State Seminoles and Duke Blue Devils lurk in the shadow of the Cardinals. The Seminoles won the Tar Heels on Monday evening, while the Blue Devils set off on a three-game winning streak into a new game week. Head coach Leonard Hamilton will have to unfold his magic in the next few games to keep up with the top teams that have been so good after defeating North Carolina.

Virginia Tech Hokies and NC State Wolfpack both lost three consecutive ACC games after sitting 5-3 over 0.500. The battles of the North Carolina Tar Heels continue after losing five games in the conference game. Top player Cole Anthony has returned after an injury, but he wasn’t enough when they fell to Boston College on Saturday.

After about two weeks remaining in the conference schedule, it will be interesting to see how the results end, especially when the NCAA tournament has big bids. So what about the ACC in a new week? Listen!

