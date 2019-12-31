advertisement

Louisville overcomes a double deficit, in the first half with 31 unanswered points to defeat Mississippi State 38-28 on Monday at the 22nd Annual City Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn.

The win marked an amazing turnaround from the Cardinals (8-5) as they went 2-10 in 2018, which ended with the resignation of table chairman Bobby Petrino and the hiring of Scott Satterfield – this season at this year’s Atlantic City Atlantic Conference. year.

Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham was 16 of 23 for 279 yards and two scores. He added 81 yards rushing.

advertisement

Javian Hawkins, the nation’s leading rusher, recorded a game-best 105 yards in 23 attempts for the Cardinals, who also won the same game in 2015 with Lamar Jackson leading the way against Texas A&M.

Top receiver Tutu Atwell caught nine passes for a game-high 147 yards and also threw a touchdown pass. He set a Louisville single-season record for most receiving yards with 1,272.

Tommy Stevens completed 17 of 26 for 221 yards and two interceptions. He also rushed for 71 yards and a score for the Bulldogs (6-7).

Kylin Hill, the Southeastern Conference’s leading catcher with 1,347 yards in the regular season, was injured in the first game by scrimmage and had just 3 yards on seven carries in his last college game.

The Bulldogs went 99 yards in eight appearances in the third game of the game after Tim Washington’s clumsy recovery at Mississippi State 1. Stevens left the goalkeeper’s right wing for a 3-yard attack at 4:48.

Cardinals linebacker Dorian Etheridge was ejected for throwing a Mississippi State player early in the second quarter, and Nick Gibson scored on a 3-yard touchdown for a 14-0 Bulldogs lead at 10:19.

Louisville turned in a deceptive game for an Atwell side receiver who was a double-threat striker during his Miami career. He lobbied a 33-yard Marshon Ford light strike to make it 14-7.

Ryan Chalifoux drilled a 31-yard field goal in the final game of the first half, scoring Louisville’s first field goal since Oct. 19 against Clemson – a six-game opener.

Cunningham’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Devante Peete in the next series closed a seven-game, 55-yard drive for Louisville’s first lead at 5:01. Khane Pass piled a trick from Stevens on a clean bounce and returned it 31 yards for a 24-14 lead.

Ford grabbed its second score in the fourth quarter and Stevens countered with a TD pass to Stephen Guidry.

Hawkins and Osirus Mitchell added the last two scores.

– Starting the media level

advertisement