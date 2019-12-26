advertisement

After a remarkable turnaround with a new head coach, the Louisville Cardinals are set to make their second appearance at the Music City Bowl on Monday.

The offense built by first-year coach Scott Satterfield may simply be able to duplicate star quarterback Lamar Jackson’s MVP winning performance from four years ago.

Louisville (7-5) and its explosive attack will make the trip 170 miles south to Nashville, Tenn., For the 22nd Music Bowl, where they will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-6) .

advertisement

Satterfield, the former Appalachian State coach, won the ACC Coach of the Year honoring a program that went 2-10 last season. The Cardinals went 5-3 in the ACC and finished second in the Atlantic Division behind league champion Clemson.

“Really great is what we’ve been able to achieve this year,” said Satterfield, who is 3-0 in bowl games. “Being able to win seven is tremendous.”

While Louisville has no questions about his offense, Mississippi State had to change course at quarterback, returning Tommy Stevens as the starter when he first practiced in Nashville on Thursday.

Coach Joe Moorhead had announced Garrett Shrader as the starter last week, but the school confirmed the real starter was out due to an injury. Shrader started four games – including the regular season finale against Ole Miss – and went out of the bench several times for Stevens, who started the other eight games.

Shrader suffered an eye injury in practice last week during a post-practice clash with a defensive teammate, according to 247Sports. Moorhead last week said Shrader had “earned the right to be the starter.”

Stevens has completed 80 of 135 passes for 934 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. Schrader was 88 of 153 for 1,170 yards, eight touchdowns and five picks.

Louisville goes ahead with sophomore Micale Cunningham at the helm. He has passed for 1,782 yards and 20 touchdowns in 11 games, also rushing for 401 yards and six scores.

Javian Hawkins anchors the rushing game with 1,420 yards and eight interceptions. The 5-foot-9, 182-pound redshirt freshman is averaging 118.3 yards per game – seventh-best in the country – with a season-best 233 against Syracuse.

Sophomore fast bowler Chatarius “Tutu” Atwell has caught 60 passes for 1,125 yards and 12 scores on an offense averaging 32.7 points per game.

In his most productive game this season, Louisville scored 31 points in both halves on the road and held off No. 19 Wake Forest on Oct. 12, beating the Demon Deacons 62-59 in the second game with the highest score in ACC history.

“I think this is going to be a very physical football game,” Moorhead said. “They take pride in running the ball just like we do. We need to stop running and run it well.”

Louisville is 10-11-1 in bowl games, and has reached the postseason season in nine of the past 10 seasons. Back at the Music City Bowl 2015, Jackson led Louisville to a 27-21 victory over Texas A&M. The then true starter comprised 453 total offense rooms and four touchdowns.

The Bulldogs have also made a City Bowl Music appearance, winning the 2011 contest 23-17 over Wake Forest.

Cameron Dantzler will give up the bowl game and focus on the NFL Draft, and senior safety Brian Cole II has opted to skip Music City as well.

Junior running back Kylin Hill has announced he will enter the NFL Draft, but added that he will play in Nashville. He leads the SEC in running 1,347 yards on 235 trucks (5.7) with 10 touchdowns.

– Starting the media level

advertisement