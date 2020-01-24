advertisement

Earlier this week, Louis Vuitton’s mega-powerful parent company LVMH made headlines with the announcement that it had acquired Sewelô diamond – the second largest rough diamond ever discovered – as part of its corporate portfolio. At the same time, however, the brand also revealed important information to reporters, which was examined a little more closely.

After it was announced last year that LVMH would open a luxury hotel in the middle of London, WWD has now announced that the luxury company is also planning to open the first Louis Vuitton brand restaurant.

The Vuitton Café, named Le Café V, will be the first to land in the Louis Vuitton Maison Osaka Midosuji store in Japan, where it offers a mix of Japanese and French fine dining curated by famous chef Yosuke Suga. Next to it is an ultra-exclusive open-plan restaurant in the form of Sugalabo V, the mirror of the Suga-led restaurant in Tokyo, which is currently on the list of the 50 best restaurants in the world.

The move will not surprise anyone who has followed LVMH’s movements in recent years. Jean-Jacques Guiony, LVMH’s chief financial officer, also gave a not too subtle reference to the group’s general plans to penetrate the hospitality sector after it became one of the world’s largest conglomerates of consumer goods. “I think the so-called luxury of experience is something that will be important in the future,” he said.

The expansion of the restaurant will also include Sugalobo V, a Japanese high-end restaurant. (Image: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

At that time, he announced that the conglomerate Belmond Ltd. , which operates a portfolio of 46 luxury hotels, restaurants, trains and river cruises in 24 countries.

LVMH has planned a number of other developments to ensure that it has an adequate share of the luxury catering market. Many of them use some of the best-known companies in the conglomerate as their main selling points. The planned renovation of Dior’s flagship boutique on Avenue Montaigne will include a restaurant, while Tiffany & Co., the company’s best-known acquisition last year, also opened its first café on New York’s 5th Avenue in 2018.

If you are in Osaka, the cafe will be open from February 15th. Louis Vuitton’s recently renovated, four-story mega-maison will open on February 1st. More news from the Parisian fashion house, LV recently announced a partnership with the NBA and the League of Legends video game.

