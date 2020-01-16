advertisement

Virgil Abloh invited us for a walk in the clouds for his Louis Vuitton autumn collection 20. The collection launched today at Paris Fashion Week Men is based on some very down-to-earth ideas about shoes.

It is said that we are at a crossroads between the increasingly popular sneaker and the return to a more formal shoe style. But here’s the thing. Shouldn’t we just celebrate our luxury of choice instead of dissecting it and deciding what’s inside?

A model on the catwalk at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 20 show during Paris Fsahion Week Men.

That was certainly Abloh’s view. He gave us options: derbies, elegant Chelsea boots and medium-high sneakers with a new comet logo. He will partner with the NBA on January 22 during Paris Couture Week.

But since Abloh is Abloh, he also mixed it up. In a bow to streetwear and the middle classes for which he is known, he wrapped his derbies in straps, just like utility vests for the feet.

A model on the catwalk at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 20 show during Paris Fsahion Week Men.

These wired covers were made of both leather and tactile lambskin, reminiscent of the cloudscape in his Parisian tent site in the Tuilleries garden in the city.

A model on the catwalk at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 20 show during Paris Fsahion Week Men.

As he said in his exhibition notes, “there are links between sneakers and the traditional rules for formal shoes.”

Abloh also examined this term in yesterday’s off-white collection, in which he shows mismatched pairings with a sneaker on the left foot and a more formal lace-up shoe on the right.

A look from the off-white autumn show of the 20 men.

Yes, gentlemen, you can also have your cake and eat it: the sneaker is still one thing and the formal shoe is really a good mix. This is news that everyone on Cloud Nine should have.

