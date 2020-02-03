advertisement

Louis Tomlinson says he will not be interviewing on BBC Breakfast after his live appearance this morning.

Louis is currently on the promo track for his first solo album, “Walls”.

The former One Direction member was unhappy that presenters Louise Minchin and Dan Walker questioned him about his personal life, including his “spitting” with singer Zayn Malik.

Tomlison was particularly annoyed that he had been asked about the death of his mother and sister.

At one point Dan Walker asked, “Do you think at some point, ‘I put too much (myself) in there,’ or does that help you write this way, about the loss of your mother and sister and other things? “

Louis’ mother Johanna lost her battle with leukemia in 2016, while her sister Félicité died last year.

After the show, Tomlinson tweeted to his followers:

Defo will no longer take place there Haha! Love to all my fans to always have my back

– Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 3, 2020

Dan Walker apologized and asked the singer what had upset him:

Sorry, you feel like that. It was nice talking to you this morning on #BBCBreakfast.

May I ask you what is bothering you? https://t.co/MNMUyHGQuj

– Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 3, 2020

Louis replied:

I was upset that you kept asking me about my grief. It goes without saying how difficult it is to lose the two people so close to me. The least I ask is that you respect my decision not to want to be questioned in interviews about something so painful.

– Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 3, 2020

I am fortunate to have a creative outlet so that I can speak of grief, but that does not give you the right to speak of it for gossiping purposes.

– Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 3, 2020

Dan replied:

Hi Louis. We were asking you about the song from your new album about your mom. We know it’s painful, which is why we didn’t dwell on it. No intention of upsetting you or being “talkative” about it. It’s not our style on #BBCBreakfast.

– Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 3, 2020

A BBC spokesperson said, “We wanted to cover all the aspects of Louis’ life that influenced his new album and feel the questioning was right.”

You can see an extract from the interview here:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SHNd24K83i4 (/ integrated)

