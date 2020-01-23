advertisement

On the eve of the release date of his debut solo album “Walls”, Louis Tomlinson will appear in “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

According to NBC, Tomlinson will be a guest on the late-night talk show on January 30.

His role in the episode (interview guest, musical guest or both) was not yet known at the time of printing. The network has not yet announced any other prominent guests for the broadcast.

Headline Planet will provide an update when both details arrive.

Further upcoming “Tonight Show” listings will follow:

