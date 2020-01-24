advertisement

The day his debut solo album is released, Louis Tomlinson will make a top-class US TV appearance.

Tomlinson will celebrate the release of “Walls” with an appearance on the TODAY Show on January 31st. For preliminary listings, the artist is hired for the 7-9 a.m. part of the program.

In this window you will also find a chat with Ted Danson and a function in the Super Bowl.

As previously reported, Tomlinson will also appear on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on January 30th.

For TODAY the full listings follow:

