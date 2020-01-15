advertisement

A Loughborough University graduate died of his injuries “with considerable force”, according to an investigation.

Helen Hancock (née Almey), 39, was found dead on New Years’ property alongside her partner Martin Griffiths.

The paramedics had desperately attempted to resuscitate her for 15 minutes.

Derbyshire and Derby area chief coroner Dr. Robert Hunter yesterday opened inquiries into the deaths of local businessman Mr. Griffiths, 48, and Mrs. Hancock, reports Derbyshire. Times.

The investigation found that they were both married, but separated from their partners, and were found at Ms. Hancock’s home on New Zealand Lane, Duffield, in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Describing the circumstances of her death, Detective Inspector Steve Shaw of the Derbyshire Police Major Investigation Team told the Chesterfield Coroner court: “On January 1, she was found at her home with Mr. Griffiths, in his room.

“Both had been stabbed in the body.”

Rhys Hancock, 40, was later arrested and charged with the murders of Ms. Hancock and Mr. Griffiths.

Reading a statement by Dr. Stuart Hamilton, a Home Office pathologist who examined the bodies of Ms. Hancock and Mr. Griffiths, Dr. Hunter stated that the two had suffered multiple knife wounds and that there were evidence of defensive injuries, some of Ms. Hancock being inflicted with “considerable force”.

Martin Griffiths, 48, of Derby

(Image: Derbyshire Police)

The investigation learned that a knife had been recovered at the scene.

Dr. Hunter stated that Dr. Hamilton had given the cause of death for the two as stab wounds.

Suspending the investigations at a later date, Dr. Hunter said, “As someone has been charged with the murder of Ms. Hancock and Mr. Griffiths, I suspend the investigations pending the outcome of the criminal trial.”

Ms. Hancock was a physical education teacher at Fountains High School in Burton.

Her family describes her as a “charming, beautiful, friendly, bubbly and social person”.

Mr. Griffiths, of Fairbourne Drive, Mickleover, was said by his family to be “a handsome father, husband, son, brother and uncle who had a passion for adventure, racing and a love of animals”.

Rhys Hancock, of Portland Street, Etwall, Derbyshire, appeared before Derby Crown Court on January 6, charged with the murder of the couple.

The case was adjourned for trial in August and he was placed in pre-trial detention.

