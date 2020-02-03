advertisement

Frustrated residents were told that garbage trucks would not be going home to pick up their garbage, due to the poor condition of their road.

Moor Lane, just off Empress Road in Loughborough which is littered with pot holes, crosses the canal, passes by Carillon Cricket Club and on a number of properties, including farms.

A resident said that Charnwood borough council refused to pick up and recycle their garbage due to the problematic road and said the decision was made without consultation.

She added that the Leicestershire County Council had repaired the road in the past and did not see why the authority could not start over.

Another resident, Caroline Richardson, of Moors Farm, said council had told her that he would only pick up and recycle garbage at a special point on the road, accessible without damaging the vehicles.

But she said that when the scheduled pickup date arrived last week, the council had not come.

A spokesperson for the Charnwood Borough Council said, “Our garbage vehicles currently cannot access part of Moor Lane due to poor road conditions.

“After a slight delay, other measures have now been put in place to collect recycling and waste from properties that we cannot reach. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and directly resolve any other issues with the residents.

“We have reported problems with the road to Leicestershire County Council. If the roads are improved, we will review the current situation with the collection service for affected properties at Moor Lane. “

A spokesman for the Leicestershire County Council said: “We are aware of residents’ concerns regarding the condition of the roads at Moor Lane, Loughborough.

“The first part of Moor Lane, up to the canal, is maintained by the authority, including for vehicles. However, the rest of the route after the bridge is classified as a traffic lane, which means that we are not required to provide an area for vehicles.

“We hope that the problem of waste collection is resolved, but that would be a question for the Charnwood borough council where they demand that the bins be left for collection.”

