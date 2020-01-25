advertisement

Talks are underway that could allow the Charnwood College pool to be saved from permanent closure.

Loughborough College announced in early September 2019 its intention to permanently close its pool in late 2019 as it was no longer financially viable to keep the pool open.

But widespread opposition to the proposal, including a petition launched by Coun borough councilors Julie Bradshaw and Coun Paul Boldrin that drew over 1,000 signatures, saw the consultation period extended.

This week, the original closing date having passed, Thorpe Hill College confirmed that it had not ruled out the possibility that the pool could reopen in the future if a satisfactory solution could be agreed.

A spokesperson for the David Ross Education Trust said, “Charnwood College has had discussions with local stakeholders in the past three months to determine if there are viable proposals that would allow the Charnwood College Swimming Pool to continue operate its swimming pool as a school. and community facility.

“The pool has suffered from reduced community use, declining income and some costly material improvements are now required for the swimming pool infrastructure.

“Over the next three months, colleagues from Leicestershire and Rutland Sport, as well as Charnwood College, and other contributors will undertake an assessment of options to examine how the pool could be operated and managed in an affordable, long-term manner, in a way that meets the needs of the school and the community.

“During this period, the pool will be temporarily decommissioned as stakeholders move forward and explore longer-term options for the pool.”

Advisor Julie Bradshaw, a passionate swimmer, welcomed the news.

She said: “As a leading activist, the news is very encouraging. With the petition that I and Councilor Paul Boldrin presented, she brought LRS and others on board to save the much loved Charnwood College pool.

“It is fantastic to play a huge role in this area and one that the David Ross Academy Education Trust has listened to. This is such positive news and we now hope that other means can be found to make the operation of the pool viable for all concerned and therefore keep it open. “

