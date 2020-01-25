advertisement

The plans to extend the hours of a McDonald’s in Loughborough have raised objections from residents regarding noise and anti-social behavior.

The Warwick Way restaurant has submitted a request to change its opening hours from 6 am to midnight, from 5 am to 2 am the next morning.

Residents of Durham Road, however, objected to one of these comments: “There is already a lot of noise from cars running, slamming doors and loud music, as well as sound of voices from command stations.

“It gets worse during the summer months, longer hours will only add to that. This noise can also be heard on the TV.

“In addition, if they get the opening at 5 am, we will get the noise an hour earlier if they start to unroll the cages and fold them up for collection with the additional deliveries that this will generate as they are now doing at 6 a.m.

“Since the opening of McDonald’s, I haven’t been able to open my windows mainly at night because of the noise, but I can still be woken up by the noise with the windows closed. It’s so bad and will only get worse with the late night drinkers visit.

“During the hot summer, it is difficult to sleep because of the heat, if I open the window, the noise disturbs my sleep, I always tend to leave my window on the floor closed.

“During the day, the smell of oil / burnt food from McDonald’s can sometimes be very smelly.

“The longer hours will add to the amount of litter that is bad at best.

“McDonald’s is surrounded by residential properties and, as such, owners should be allowed to enjoy their property, especially at night, as the majority of other residents in the borough do.”

McDonald’s at Warwick Way, Loughborough

(Image: Google)

Another Durham Road resident wrote: “We already find the order station a constant problem, because we can hear every order placed and have expressed our frustrations to the borough council!

“We can’t keep our windows open because of this. I noticed that at the end of the evening, there is hardly any interest, certainly not enough to understand why they asked to extend their hours and even if there were, I think it is unfair for residents who live around this restaurant. “

The Charnwood Borough Council’s environmental health department also commented on the proposal, stating that, in 2018, plans had been made to provide additional acoustic fencing on the site to try to reduce noise problems.

The ministry recommended that if the plan is adopted, a noise management plan should be included in the conditions of approval.

A report from environmental health worker Andy McParland says, “I confirm that current use has generated reports of nuisance caused to nearby residents due to nighttime noise from vehicles (including car horns) using the car park and crossing the facility.

“Excessive noise from the exhaust ventilation system, including operation outside of the conditioned hours of use. Excessive noise from the reader via the control intercom system.

“Our files also indicate that an internal investigation into noise pollution from the site led to considering, in January 2018, the supply of an additional acoustic fence. I have no record of this business.

“Given that the proposal is likely to extend these questions to times which are more and more sensitive to the noise of the day, I recommend that the following condition be applied to any consent: the use must be in accordance with a management plan detailed noise previously agreed in writing by the local planning authority. . “

