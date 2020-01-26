advertisement

Loughborough Dynamo football club and surrounding residents have raised objections to the plan to build a new cemetery in Loughborough.

The planning request has been submitted by Charnwood Borough Council, which indicates that a new 14-hectare cemetery off Watermead Lane could provide burial space in the city for the next 300 years, replacing the existing Leicester Road facility.

The proposed new site, located at the back of the Nanpantan sports field, received the most support during a public consultation in 2018. The council plans to develop the cemetery in several phases, the first phase comprising space for more than 5,000 graves and parking for 40 people. Vehicles. On a little more than five hectares, the first phase should last around 100 years.

The current Leicester Road cemetery is expected to run out of space in 2022.

However, Loughborough Dynamo FC, whose land is adjacent to the site, opposed the statement: “This development has the potential to totally ruin our facilities and set the future for a successful non-league football club. at great risk of bending, leaving the community without access to physical and recreational activities.

“We have a signed lease for 28 years which is still 13 years old, we had no involvement or correct information regarding the development which is adjacent to our land,

“They did not discuss with us access to our land, pedestrian, parking and disabled access, this development is used by many junior teams, foot football, senior teams and women’s teams, this plan and the lack of ‘information indicates a complete lack of understanding on the functioning of this sports facility.

Loughborough Dynamo’s Jack Andrews tackles Harry Allcock of Oadby in a 2017 FA Cup preliminary round match

“The existing installation is used by hundreds of people aged three years in the late 1970s. This causes enormous health and safety problems, the entrance to our site by the turnstile will be directly on the road without path.

“We can have 50 to 60 people lining up at the turnstiles. When an outside coach arrives, they will stand directly on the road. In addition, full-time, there could be a potential for 500 people leaving the final whistle, again dispersing on the proposed new route. “

Sport England and its residents have also raised concerns regarding the request’s proposal to close and relocate a multi-use play area (MUGA) which is currently on the site.

The proposal is to move the play area to: “Either Lodge Farm Playing Fields or Allendale Road in the next 3-5 years.”

In objection, resident says, “Children have spent countless hours participating in physical activities within this valuable community asset, spending time with their friends, playing small football games in an environment sure.

“I walk my dog ​​every day in front of this facility on the way to the Outwoods and there is almost always someone who uses it, indeed it is the only safe place in the immediate area where children can participate in physical activity during the winter months without covering mud from wet, wet grassy areas.

“This MUGA should not be removed without another all-season installation installed on this site, this installation serves the local community, especially young children, and to move this installation from this site would be a great injustice for the local community. “

The proposal has yet to be determined by the Borough Council planning committee, but this week in response to objections raised, a spokesperson for the Charnwood Borough Council told Loughborough Echo: “We have already spoken to the club about the request, but would be happy to discuss the plans in more detail and answer any questions or concerns.

“The proposal is a request at this point and people can formally submit their comments through the planning portal on our website.”

.

