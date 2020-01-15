advertisement

Will it be your lucky night tonight when the lotto numbers are announced?

National Loto Loto numbers for Wednesday January 15 will be revealed soon.

Do you intend to stock up on caviar or are you planning to go on vacation once in your life?

Find out here if you won the prize tonight.

Tonight’s draw numbers will be drawn at 20 hours.

Thunderball winning numbers will be announced at 8:15 p.m..

The biggest Lotto winner was created in April 2016, when an anonymous player collected 35 million pounds sterling.

In January 2016, two ticket holders left with £ 33 million each.

Prior to that, a main Lotto game jackpot of £ 42,008,610 was drawn in January 1996 and split among three anonymous winners, each receiving £ 14,002,870.

National Loto and EuroMillions results

A single ticket also won £ 26.4 million on the New Year’s Lotto in 2016.

The British national lottery was drawn for the first time on November 19, 1994.

Half of all the money spent by the players goes to the prize fund, with 28% to good causes, 12% to the government as duty and 5% to retailers.

The last five percent have operated the lottery throughout its history.

