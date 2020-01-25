advertisement

Will tonight be your lucky night when the Lotto numbers are announced?

National Loto Loto numbers for Saturday January 25 will be revealed soon.

Do you intend to stock up on caviar or are you planning to go on vacation once in your life?

Find out here if you won tonight’s prize.

Tonight’s draw numbers will be drawn at 7.45 p.m.

Thunderball winning numbers will be announced at 8:15 p.m..

The biggest Lotto winner was created in April 2016, when an anonymous player collected 35 million pounds sterling.

In January 2016, two ticket holders left with £ 33 million each.

Prior to that, a Lotto jackpot of £ 42,008,610 was drawn in January 1996 and split among three anonymous winners, each receiving £ 14,002,870.

National Loto and EuroMillions results

A single ticket also won £ 26.4 million on the New Year’s Lotto in 2016.

The British national lottery was drawn for the first time on November 19, 1994.

Half of all the money spent by the players is donated to the prize fund, including 28% to good causes, 12% to the government as duty and 5% to retailers.

The last five percent have operated the lottery throughout its history.

.

