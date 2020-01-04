The winning numbers on Friday’s Lotto Max lottery for about $ 70 million are estimated: 08, 18, 20, 24, 31, 37 & 39.
Bonus 34.
MAXMILLION:
01, 03, 08, 09, 15, 31 & 36
01, 04, 05, 18, 19, 29 & 36
01, 04, 09, 12, 13, 19 & 44
01, 16, 23, 24, 25, 30 & 39
01, 16, 23, 30, 32, 37 & 48
01, 20, 23, 29, 31, 38 & 49
02, 07, 21, 34, 42, 44 & 46
02, 10, 12, 13, 15, 20 & 42
02, 10, 18, 23, 29, 36 & 48
02, 17, 24, 26, 32, 44 & 46
02, 19, 22, 35, 36, 43 & 44
03, 04, 08, 09, 18, 36 & 40
03, 05, 26, 33, 41, 46 & 50
03, 14, 21, 33, 39, 46 & 48
03, 15, 16, 22, 29, 39 & 49
04, 08, 10, 18, 31, 42 & 47
04, 10, 16, 20, 23, 40 & 46
05, 08, 13, 15, 27, 43 & 47
06, 07, 09, 10, 22, 31 & 46
06, 11, 13, 14, 27, 41 & 49
07, 17, 28, 39, 44, 46 & 48
09, 20, 24, 36, 37, 39 & 49
09, 27, 28, 34, 37, 43 & 45
09, 38, 41, 42, 43, 46 & 49
13, 16, 24, 26, 33, 37 & 47
24, 32, 35, 36, 38, 39 & 49
In the event of any discrepancies between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter will prevail.