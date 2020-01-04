advertisement

Lottery fever spread throughout the city and country on Friday, as people lined up to buy a first-rate prize ticket in Canadian history.

Lotto Max’s nationwide lottery ticket reached $ 70m, a figure that lottery officials said would be the highest ever given in Canada. At least 10 other awards of $ 1 million each were also set to be awarded.

Day Kuhtey, a spokeswoman for the lottery corporation in Ontario, said the traditional retailer experience when the jackpot exceeded $ 50m seemed to be even more pronounced this time as Canadians hoped to carve a slice of the pie historically great.

The same was true across the country, with lineups seen at many lottery kiosks in Calgary. On Twitter, #lottomax was a hashtag on the trend all day as Canadians joked and fantasized about what they would do with $ 70m.

Todd Beckman has been seen making his choices as he joins thousands of Calgarians hoping to hit the jackpot tonight as he draws Lotto Max climbs over $ 70m.

As to whether or not there was a winning ticket for the first prize of $ 70 million, information about a winner or potential winner was not available at press time on Friday. But if no one has a winning ticket, the same $ 70m prize will rise again for Tuesday.

Jackpot has risen to this new $ 70 million, because no one has won the Lotto Max since November 26, 2019. Whenever the price is not announced, the pot rises by five percent until it reaches this new $ 70 million cap.

A number of important lottery wins have taken place in Alberta in recent months. Calgarian Joshua Caines only came out last month to claim his $ 50 million Lotto Max prize after not knowing for months that he held the winning ticket. It was the third lottery win of $ 50m or more in Alberta in 2019. Tai Trinh claimed a $ 65m rally in Alberta in October. A $ 60 million jackpot was won by an Edmonton man in August.

