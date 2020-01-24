advertisement

Among other things, GM Howie Roseman would like to get younger in these positions

Broad receiver and defensive back. Anyone who follows the Philadelphia Eagles and knows that players in these positions make the most off-season purchases, especially in the NFL draft.

When general manager Howie Roseman spoke earlier this month about the need to get younger, those were the positions he was referring to.

At some point they have to get younger in other places, such as on the offensive and defensive as well as at the narrow end, where Zach Ertz started his eighth year in 2020 with a constantly damaged body.

But in terms of instant adjustment to the top of their squad, the need for youth and the speed that goes with it has never been more apparent to a team that could be looking for a brand new secondary starter and more than a broad receiver the speed to prevent security mechanisms from being pushed into the penalty area to prevent the short passing and the run.

That said, here are some outstanding results from this week’s Senior Bowl practice in Mobile, Alabama, that could be of particular interest to the Eagles.

S Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne

Dugger was described by Gavino Borquez of USAToday.com as “a safety in the body of a linebacker at the speed of a cornerback”. He is a rare Division II jewel who came in with all the tools and immediately proved that he was one of the first Division I talents for this game.

Dugger is 6-2, 220, has a walking distance of 4.41 and 40 yards and a long wingspan. At the beginning of his last college season, he was ranked second or third.

If he has the kind of soccer IQ teams that yearn for the safety point, he could catapult himself into the first round.

And here’s the thing: With its size and speed, it could be converted into a linebacker or cornerback.

It is a very fascinating prospect.

WR K.J. Hill, Ohio State

Questions about his ability to separate in the press appeared to have been answered in one-on-one exercises by this quick, nimble, and intelligent recipient, although he had only a limited route tree in college.

Hill is not tall (6 feet, 200 pounds), but he does a 4.42-40 and has a good week of practice in the Senior Bowl, which could significantly increase his holdings.

KJ Hill really did that. Pic.twitter.com/wkR32Infah

– Brad Kelly (@ BradKelly17) January 23, 2020

As it is, in round three it would be a bargain if the design were to take place today.

CB Darnay Holmes, UCLA

He’s not a SEC student, but he has SEC talent. Injuries also restricted him as a senior, so he has a lot to prove in this design process.

For this purpose, he reportedly tore it to pieces in the Senior Bowl.

At 5-10, Holmes isn’t the size to compete with some of the overwhelming NFL receivers, but the Eagles or anyone else who ends up with him will surely find ways to make his opponents’ lives miserable.

He also plays bigger than he is.

Holmes is one of the many players in this draft who, although they do not have a draft note for the first round, can immediately be of immense help to a pro team.

WR Troy Pride, Notre Dame

An uneven senior season was followed by rock solid performances in senior bowl training. According to Lance Zierlein from NFL.com, Pride “made a lot of games”. “In fact, he seemed to be with every piece. He was dealing with a number of good-sized recipients – USCs Michael Pittman, Baylors Denzel Mims, Libertys Antonio Gandy-Golden – and I thought Pride did a really good job, especially at Pittman. “

Pride was seen as poor in coverage this postseason, but his work training this week has won some doubters.

WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

He is 6-3, 215 and can run. A pretty impressive combination of size and speed.

And hands. Mims is an immediate threat that averaged 15.7 meters per catch in his college career.

Denzel Mims’ arm bar to keep Troy Pride Jr. off the catch was one of the most advanced WR techniques we’ve seen in Mobile this week. Pic.twitter.com/7brMzdZDiQ

– Brad Kelly (@ BradKelly17) January 23, 2020

He also lit up in the senior bowl.

Many of the draft’s top players forecast this year will either come out early or won’t accept Senior Bowl invitations, but there is enough talent in Mobile to keep the Eagles and everyone else busy.

