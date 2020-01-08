advertisement

The lost translation is likely to compete for the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March after its disappointing run at King George VI Chase in Kempton over Christmas.

The star, trained by Colin Tizzard, was pulled up in the King George before the third last and then underwent a palate surgery.

He was previously impressive when he landed the Betfair pursuit in Haydock, and the connections are still targeting the fame of “Blue Riband,” although they are unlikely to test him before.

“We just made it with him and got a flu shot. There is nothing that would have come out of the race that would say that is the reason (for the run).

“He had a day off. Whether Haydock got more out of us than that, although it’s hard to say, but all of the work that led to Kempton was very good and we couldn’t have been happier, ”said Tizzard’s son and assistant Joe.

“It is now our job to get him back and win him 100 percent for the Gold Cup.

“It would be nice to point him out and say that was the reason, but we didn’t. So we’re going to freshen him up and I don’t think we’ll be leading him before the Gold Cup.

“We can do a lot at home and maybe take him for a few gallop rides on the racetrack and brush it up until March,” he added.

In other news, Curragh coach Martin Brassil hopes his Star City Island, who won the Cheltenham Festival, can resume his career in Punchestown on Sunday.

After a series of jump errors, last season’s impressive Ballymore Novice Hurdle winner was chased behind Melon in Leopardstown over Christmas during his chase.

This was a beginner chase, but Brassil has decided to give City Island an entry in the third-class Killiney chase on Sunday.

Nine entries

He is one of nine participants who are still in the race after the lost stage on Tuesday. The pair Bapaume and Carefully Selected, trained by Willie Mullins, are also represented.

“Everyone has a different reason why they ran like Christmas,” Brassil said. “I’ve been happy with him ever since.”

The first six-figure competition of 2020 will take place on Saturday in the Fairyhouse, with 18 possible starters still scheduled for the € 100,000 Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase.

Henry De Bromhead’s first class winner, Ornua, leads the Getabird standings. Gordon Elliott can fall back on the last two winners of the race, Doctor Phoenix (2018) and last year’s winner Duca De Thaix.

Elliott hunts four times in a row since he was also successful with Ball d’Arc in 2017.

His big rival Willie Mullins won the 2014 turban race and has the option to race on Getabird Blazer on Saturday.

Elliott is currently leading Mullins with over € 300,000 after collecting more than € 2.7 million in prize money this season in Ireland.

