Amber Planet has some unique attributes.

Otherwise known as Planet Rust, it figures heavily in at least four episodes of the second season of Lost in Space on Netflix. It is a hostile place with no vegetation and water. There are gorgeous hoodoos. All of which made Alberta Badlands and its quirky elements perfect for an 11-day shoot in September 2018. The show producers wanted a “that didn’t look earthy” backdrop, location manager Mike Johansen spent a number of days summer strolling Badlands with producers. He used drones to photograph areas near Drumheller, Dinosaur Provincial Park near Brooks, and Provincial Writing-On-Stone Park.

“It was a beautiful summer and we visited the venues with the producers and the studio boss and the supervising director and all the decision makers from Vancouver,” Johansen says. “We took a wide road trip around and it was a hot, beautiful, dry summer. Everything was a little greener than they wanted. But we were moving away from local knowledge and yours that, usually later, during the summer, all the greens burn and dry and turn much browner as they fall.

With the shooting to begin September 7, everything looked perfect.

“After Day 1 it started raining and it didn’t stop, actually,” Johansen says with a laugh.

Not that there is any evidence of this in Season 2 of Lost in Space, which began streaming Dec. 24 on Netflix. Since most of the show was filmed in Vancouver, the teams are no doubt capable of hiding behind.

“It was literally pouring – it was snowing in some scenes – and they made it look so dry and desolate. It looks great,” says Johansen. “I even apologized personally to the producer after the shoot, saying : “I’m sorry it didn’t work out well for you guys.” He said, “No, no, we’re happy. That’ll work out well.”

Not unlike the even shorter shoot of Alberta’s Jumanji unit: The next level, which took place on a snow-fortified Mountain for three days last April with Johansen serving as the assistant manager of the location, a lot was achieved in one relatively short period of time. It was certainly big. Helicopters were required to bring mass groups to the Horse Canyon. The bridges had to be built. Some days, the unit’s crew was dispersed in different groups to shoot at different locations simultaneously.

The production even negotiated the complicated filming approval process inside Writing-On-Stone for a Day, which appears in Episode 5 and includes a hair-tracking scene involving creatures that look pretty at home in the Badlands. Just for added pressure, Johansen says the shooting happened a week before a panel from the United Nations Educational, Scientific, Cultural Organization (UNESCO) was scheduled to be in the park as part of the process of deciding whether to write in stone to designate a World Heritage Site (He was finally, in July 2019), which put production under good control.

“The budget exploded,” Johansen says. “We were expecting a weekly unit for a week, taking advantage of topography and landscaping. My budget increased by five within the week that led to production and into it. It just kept growing and growing. We had to build four bridges to cross the drains. the places we would go to film with our vehicles and people and then repair after it rained and created a lot of mud. better. Now there’s a nice long trail that goes all the way to the bottom of the Horseshoe Canyon for all tourists so they don’t get muddy feet anymore. “

All of these require workers and many of them. According to IATSE 212, which represents film workers, there were more than 100 people employed by that union alone. This will not count the other contractors and suppliers that were brought in by the local community.

With its unique topography, Drumheller has often been a popular location for film production, but the shooting of the Lost in Space unit was followed by a particularly prolific period for the city. In the summer of 2019, scenes for the new Ghostbusters movie directed by Jason Reitman, the CBC Fortunate Son series, thriller Kevin Costner-Diane Lane Let Him Go, short films and commercials were all shot in the Drumheller area. Sean Wallace, economic development manager for Drumheller, says those products pumped more than $ 1 million into the local economy this summer.

The city is now being superstitious in presenting its unique elements to studios and producers, with film and TV production increasingly becoming a focus for economic development at Drumheller, Wallace says.

“We’re going to be talking big production houses over the next six months,” he says. “We definitely want to take advantage of Lost in Space, as well as the other three big productions that were here this summer and let people know that Drumheller is a great place to film.”

Taylor Russell in a scene from the Netflix series Lost in Space, which was partially shot in Alberta’s bad lands. Courtesy, Netflix.

Of course, as with all areas of Alberta, there is a fear that changes made by the provincial government to film incentives in the 2019 budget will make Alberta production dry up faster than Amber Planet. During the provincial campaign, the Conservative United Party had promised changes that would “allow Alberta to compete for major media projects with provinces like British Columbia and Ontario,” including the transition from a screen-based production grant to a tax credit. But when the provincial budget was released in October, UCP reduced the annual capital for that tax credit, which makes Alberta even less competitive than it was before. British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba all use tax credits but do not have annual caps.

As filmmakers retreat to Alberta for its variety of landscapes, the lure of larger productions has become increasingly competitive between jurisdictions in Canada and the U.S. Often, they are worth going to where the money is. Mark Voyce, a Canmore native now based in BC, is a veteran location manager who has helped bring unit filming to leading Hollywood films in Alberta for the past 20 years, including X-Men, RV with Robin Williams, Cold Pursuit with Liam Neeson, Jumanji: The Next Level, Bourne Legacy and the Fight for the Monkey Planet.

While he did not want to comment directly on the changes to Alberta’s incentives, he said it was about simple arithmetic: the better the tax incentives, the better the chances of lowering large yields.

“If anyone called me to go to Alberta and Alberta would have the necessary ingredients that the script was looking for, I would certainly suggest Alberta, regardless,” he says. “But if there is something in Alberta that has no other place, they will slow down and start asking, ‘How much money are we going to spend in Alberta and what is the tax incentive? “If there is a big difference in British Columbia, which is (Alberta’s biggest competitor), then they will certainly take it seriously.”

Season 2 of Lost in Space is now streaming on Netflix.

