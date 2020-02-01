advertisement

Although it was announced almost four years ago, the television reboot of “The Lost Boys” has undergone serious changes since then.

As recently as the same time last year, a pilot was produced by Catherine Hardwicke – director of “Twilight”, nothing less – which was ultimately passed on. This iteration of the idea saw each season of the proposed series go through a different period, following the title Lost Boys from decade to decade.

This did not happen with The CW, which then ordered covers and a redesign. Now, however, it looks like another iteration of the idea is advancing, this time with a much more streamlined version of what’s in store. By EW, the new series will essentially take over the plot of the original film from 1987 and transpose it into the world today.

Speaking to EW in July of last year, writer Rob Thomas – who previously created “Veronica Mars” and “iZombie” – explained how determined he was to see a television series “Lost Boys”. “We have just shot a pilot who has not quite worked; we plan to shoot another. I hope this fourth attempt will be the right one.”

advertisement

That’s right – four attempts have now been made to take off “ The Lost Boys ” as a television series. Doesn’t that say something? Maybe it is enough to just have a big cult film and stop there?

If nothing else, expect to hear this singer somewhere around if the pilot receives the serial order.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mrMLMV6E4CM [/ integrated]

.

advertisement