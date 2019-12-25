advertisement

Residents survey damage after Typhoon Ursula passes through Biliran, Philippines

The tropical cyclone Phanfone, which is locally known as Typhoon Ursula, continued to hit the Philippines on December 25, as local media reported that at least eight people had been killed as a result of the storm. The Philippine Weather Bureau announced on the evening of December 25 that the storm had passed Panay, but warned that heavy rainfall would continue in the region. The eye of the storm was reportedly located west of Mindoro above the sea. According to the Filipino Daily Inquirer, government agencies struggled to assess the situation in the affected areas due to the lack of communication networks. Around 10,000 families had fled the area due to the storm, which according to ABS-CBN had cut off the power supply, made roads impassable and destroyed buildings. The video was posted on Twitter by Jayson Regla, who said he filmed it after the storm swept through the Atipolo area of ​​the Naval Province in Biliran. Photo credit: Jayson Regla via Storyful

