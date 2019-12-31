advertisement

Losing jobs at the FAI is inevitable after senior management made further comments on the association’s dangerous financial condition at its annual general meeting on Sunday, a senior union representative said.

Denis Hynes, organizer of the Siptu sector, said the FAI staff’s concern about the security of their positions has increased.

“It is almost certain that job losses will now occur,” said Hynes.

His comments follow uncertainty that incumbent FAI CEO Paul Cooke said during the meeting that he would have sufficient funds to pay his wages bill in late January.

The delegates were warned that the association would face the possible “nuclear option” of liquidation if funds of EUR 18 million were not urgently provided to enable the FAI to implement its survival plan.

Mr. Hynes said Monday that the immediate focus of all stakeholders, including the government and Uefa, must be to ensure FAI survival.

“We have to make sure there is an association there in January,” he said.

The Siptu official said the FAI management had given employees a certain level of security in the weeks leading up to Christmas regarding their work, but that has now changed and workers are “very concerned”.

Siptu represents approximately 90 of the organization’s 200 employees.

Mr. Hynes described the situation in the FAI as “desperate”.

While welcoming the government’s pledge to provide EUR 2 million for the work of 60 FAI development officers, he said it was a short-term measure.

Mr. Hynes called for the immediate appointment of new independent directors to the FAI board to “restore a sense of responsibility.”

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Simon Harris said the government would hold on to Irish football, but he made a distinction between that support and FAI bad practice.

Mr Harris claimed that people had run the Irish football regime like “a fief” and “a personal club”.

“It is extremely important what we saw in the FAI. It stinks. It shows an arrogance that we have seen in many other parts of Irish life, but I like to think that we have stayed in the past when the Celtic tiger died in our country, ”added the Minister.

He said the government would decide how best to support Irish football in the coming weeks after Minister of Sport Shane Ross had talked to various interest groups.

However, Mr. Harris emphasized that the government must have confidence in the FAI before further funding is made available and that it will not issue a “blank check”.

The minister said he was not sure what the FAI apologized for at its Sunday meeting.

“They decided to apologize and say” sorry “. I assume that is better than not to apologize, but I would like to know what they are apologizing for,” said Mr. Harris.

A spokesman for Uefa could not be contacted for comment.

The chairman of the Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sports, Fergus O’Dowd, said he hoped Uefa would accept an invitation to appear before the committee when its delegation talks to Mr. Ross in Dublin on January 14 is.

Mr. O’Dowd expressed concern about the FAI’s “tone change” in finance over the weekend and said the future of the association was “in serious doubt”.

However, the Fine Gael TD said he remains confident that the government and Uefa could reach agreement on future funding for the organization.

“It is necessary to find a balance that guarantees the future of the FAI. We cannot let the national team down. It would be very harmful to sports and politics, ”said O’Dowd.

