The benefits of losing weight aren’t just physical for a Leicester teen – he says his mental health has “skyrocketed” since he lost 8st 3lbs with the help of Slimming World.

With the scale weighing on the 22nd 3lb, Josh Lennon, 18, suffered physically. He ran out of breath easily, had problems and pain in his legs, and suffered from severe asthma.

With the added complication of being autistic, which means that he has a hard time with certain flavors and textures, he has had a hard time trying new foods.

Josh weighed in a 22nd 3 pound before changing his eating habits with the help of Slimming World

(Image: Slimming world)

(Image: Slimming world)

“Before I started losing weight, I was a dropout and I gave up quickly and easily. If there was something I didn’t like, I would say no right away, ”says Josh.

But everything changed when he joined his local group Slimming World at the Eyres Monsell Club for Young People.

With the help of mom Carol, who accompanied him, as well as the support of the other members of the group and Slimming World consultant Katie, Josh quickly started losing weight – to reach his 14th target weight – while mass gaining confidence.

Carol had started cooking the same meals the family had always enjoyed before, but with a few minor tweaks, including cutting down to less than five percent fat-free ground meat and serving meatballs, burgers, and slimming sausage World.

Josh with his mom Carol who joined Slimming World with his son and started cooking the same meals that the family had always enjoyed but with healthier, low-fat ingredients

(Image: Slimming world)

Josh, who now also likes hi-fi bars and Slimming World fruit rather than chocolate bars – says he actually prefers his new diet of healthier options and plans his breakfast, lunch, dinner and his snacks every day.

“Losing weight has improved me as a person, both mentally and physically,” says Josh, who says that he is now a much more confident, positive and happier person than before.

Not only is he trying food he never would have eaten before, by reducing his physical problems that hampered exercise, he has been able to become more active and enjoys swimming, going to the gym and taking long walks.

Consultant Katie says she is very proud of Josh.

“Everyone loves Josh as a group and has always been right behind him. His determination is contagious and you can’t help but smile when he smiles, ”she says.

“I feel honored and privileged that Josh was brave and confident enough to choose my group with his mom Carol.”

Josh is full of confidence since losing more than 8th place with Slimming World

(Image: Slimming world)

Josh is now urging others to follow his example and join their local Slimming World group, saying that he would not change anything to lose weight.

He also realizes that he inspires the other members of his group to never give up. “When you focus on something and you want it, you can definitely get it done,” he says.

“You don’t have to eat fruits and vegetables to lose weight. My diet is the same as before, just healthier options and better choices. That’s why Slimming World is so great.”

